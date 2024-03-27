CI/CD for AWS infrastructure using AWS CDK
CI/CD for AWS infrastructure using AWS CDK
This template gives you a continuous integration (CI) pipeline for testing, deploying, modifying, and destroying AWS infrastructure using AWS CDK.
At a glance:
- For AWS CDK projects
- Uses Docker with a Node.js image.
- Uses Node.js and npm
- Uses the AWS Assume Role plugin to access AWS credentials
- Deploys to AWS
How it works
This template:
- Runs tests over your CDK project
- Assumes an AWS role using the AWS Assume Role with Web Identity plugin.
- Synthesizes an AWS CloudFormation template, which is available as an artifact.
- Blocks for input before conditionally deploying/updating/deleting your stack resources to AWS.
Next steps
After you select Use template, you’ll:
- Connect the Git repository with your AWS CDK project.
- Replace the placeholder AWS role ARN in the pipeline definition.
- Configure the compute—run locally, on-premises, or in the cloud.
- Run the pipeline.
You can then play around with the pipeline settings. For example, run the pipeline locally while you iterate on the definition or set a schedule to trigger a nightly build.
If you need help, please check our documentation, raise an issue, or reach out to support.