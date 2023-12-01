VP of People & Culture

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
This critical leadership role will lead the People and Culture team and is responsible for developing and executing strategies related to human resources, talent acquisition, employee engagement and organisational culture. We are a remote-first global organisation that is expanding rapidly, so this role will help manage the growth whilst fostering a positive and productive work environment, managing talent and aligning organisational culture with business goals.
The VP of People and Culture plays a crucial role in shaping the company's success by building and nurturing a talented and engaged workforce. This individual should have a strong understanding of HR best practices, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to navigate the unique challenges associated with scaling up a remote business.
Strategising HR plans that sync with the company's objectives
Oversee the Talent Acquisition function and recruitment efforts ensuring to attract and retain top talent that aligns with the company's vision whilst ensuring processes are streamlined and effective based off feedback given by the business
Collaborate closely with business leaders to understand their needs and align HR strategies with overall business objectives, fostering a culture of partnership and synergy across the organization.
Provide support and oversight for HR global policies and compliance, ensuring adherence to legal regulations and alignment with company values to foster a fair and inclusive workplace environment.
Oversee remote employee onboarding and development initiatives, refining programs to seamlessly integrate new hires into the company culture while facilitating ongoing growth and career advancement opportunities.
Identify and cultivate leadership potential within the organization, fostering growth and development across the globe
Cultivate a positive workplace culture that echoes the company's values and aspirations.
Brainstorm initiatives to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction, particularly in remote work setups.
Ensure fair and competitive global compensation structures in collaboration with leadership and finance teams.
Reinforce the company's core values and mission, promoting a vibrant organizational culture across multiple timezones
Maintain transparent remote communication channels to keep employees informed and gather feedback for continuous improvement.
Lead and inspire a team of HR professionals, fostering collaboration and aligning strategies with broader business goals.
Previous experience in a similar role and helped navigate and scale-up employees in a rapid growth phase.
Experience in optimising remote workforce dynamics, a comprehensive understanding of remote work best practices, and proven strategies for fostering collaboration, engagement, and productivity within distributed teams.
Possess a deep understanding of cultural nuances and be adept at implementing people strategies that resonate across diverse geographies.
Proven experience in developing high-performance teams
Demonstrated experience in driving HR initiatives that support the organisation’s growth and scalability.
Experience in a remote-first global tech SaaS startup environment
Experienced in Change Management and ability to navigate and lead organisational change by effectively communicating changes and managing potential resistance.
Experienced in leading an P&C function in a global and remote setting
High-quality communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels, including BOD and key stakeholders.
Ability to work collaboratively and build relationships across all levels of the organisation.
|Location
|Australia
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.