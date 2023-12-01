VP of People & Culture

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.



This critical leadership role will lead the People and Culture team and is responsible for developing and executing strategies related to human resources, talent acquisition, employee engagement and organisational culture. We are a remote-first global organisation that is expanding rapidly, so this role will help manage the growth whilst fostering a positive and productive work environment, managing talent and aligning organisational culture with business goals.



The VP of People and Culture plays a crucial role in shaping the company's success by building and nurturing a talented and engaged workforce. This individual should have a strong understanding of HR best practices, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to navigate the unique challenges associated with scaling up a remote business.

A typical day may look like:

Strategising HR plans that sync with the company's objectives

Oversee the Talent Acquisition function and recruitment efforts ensuring to attract and retain top talent that aligns with the company's vision whilst ensuring processes are streamlined and effective based off feedback given by the business

Collaborate closely with business leaders to understand their needs and align HR strategies with overall business objectives, fostering a culture of partnership and synergy across the organization.

Provide support and oversight for HR global policies and compliance, ensuring adherence to legal regulations and alignment with company values to foster a fair and inclusive workplace environment.

Oversee remote employee onboarding and development initiatives, refining programs to seamlessly integrate new hires into the company culture while facilitating ongoing growth and career advancement opportunities.

Identify and cultivate leadership potential within the organization, fostering growth and development across the globe

Cultivate a positive workplace culture that echoes the company's values and aspirations.

Brainstorm initiatives to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction, particularly in remote work setups.

Ensure fair and competitive global compensation structures in collaboration with leadership and finance teams.

Reinforce the company's core values and mission, promoting a vibrant organizational culture across multiple timezones

Maintain transparent remote communication channels to keep employees informed and gather feedback for continuous improvement.

Lead and inspire a team of HR professionals, fostering collaboration and aligning strategies with broader business goals.

This role suits you if you have: