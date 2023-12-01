Senior Software Engineer (Java) - Test Analytics

About The Role

At Test Analytics, we are committed to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of test suites, significantly reducing the friction in developers' day-to-day work. Our mission is to make developers' lives happier and more productive by identifying issues such as flaky and slow tests, showcasing trends over time, and providing in-depth insights into individual test executions with tracing data for troubleshooting. Our Test Analytics Ingestion Team is at the forefront of redeveloping the platform that powers our test products, utilising cutting-edge technologies like Kafka and Flink and written in a blend of Java and Ruby.

A typical day might look like

Design and implement new features for our platform, focusing on the unique needs of the product and problem space, primarily using Java and Ruby.

Write robust Java and Ruby code to support the ingestion and aggregation of large volumes of test result data, ensuring high performance and scalability.

Utilise technologies such as Kafka and Flink to enhance data processing capabilities.

Leverage AWS cloud services to extend and optimise our systems, making them more efficient and scalable.

Deepen your understanding of CI/CD systems and testing frameworks to better support our end users and enable our product teams to deliver exceptional results.

Engage with customers to gather feedback and incorporate it into feature development, ensuring our solutions align with their needs and priorities.

Work with other product teams to design data aggregations that serve the needs of our customers while being performant and efficient.

Participate in code reviews, offering constructive feedback to peers and continuously refining your own contributions.

Foster a culture of empathy, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the team, promoting a positive and productive work environment.

Skills and experience we like…

Strong proficiency in Java, with substantial experience working in the Java ecosystem.

Familiarity with Ruby and Rails, with a keen interest in contributing to backend features within a Rails environment. Experience or a strong interest in learning Ruby on Rails is highly desirable.

Demonstrated experience with asynchronous systems and technologies like Kafka and Flink. Exposure to these technologies is highly regarded.

Practical experience with configuring modern CI platforms and leveraging modern development tooling.

Comfortable working directly with customers, incorporating their feedback into product development to meet strategic directions.

A deep understanding of problem-solving, including the ability to analyse potential solutions and trade-offs, and communicate these insights to peers to build consensus.

High personal standards for crafting code that is well tested, maintainable and performant.

Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

Comfortable working remotely

Aus $150,000 - $175,000 AUD



NZ $160,000 - $190,000 NZD