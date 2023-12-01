Senior Software Engineer (Java) - Test Analytics

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
At Test Analytics, we are committed to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of test suites, significantly reducing the friction in developers' day-to-day work. Our mission is to make developers' lives happier and more productive by identifying issues such as flaky and slow tests, showcasing trends over time, and providing in-depth insights into individual test executions with tracing data for troubleshooting. Our Test Analytics Ingestion Team is at the forefront of redeveloping the platform that powers our test products, utilising cutting-edge technologies like Kafka and Flink and written in a blend of Java and Ruby.
A typical day might look like
Design and implement new features for our platform, focusing on the unique needs of the product and problem space, primarily using Java and Ruby.
Write robust Java and Ruby code to support the ingestion and aggregation of large volumes of test result data, ensuring high performance and scalability.
Utilise technologies such as Kafka and Flink to enhance data processing capabilities.
Leverage AWS cloud services to extend and optimise our systems, making them more efficient and scalable.
Deepen your understanding of CI/CD systems and testing frameworks to better support our end users and enable our product teams to deliver exceptional results.
Engage with customers to gather feedback and incorporate it into feature development, ensuring our solutions align with their needs and priorities.
Work with other product teams to design data aggregations that serve the needs of our customers while being performant and efficient.
Participate in code reviews, offering constructive feedback to peers and continuously refining your own contributions.
Foster a culture of empathy, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the team, promoting a positive and productive work environment.
Skills and experience we like…
Strong proficiency in Java, with substantial experience working in the Java ecosystem.
Familiarity with Ruby and Rails, with a keen interest in contributing to backend features within a Rails environment. Experience or a strong interest in learning Ruby on Rails is highly desirable.
Demonstrated experience with asynchronous systems and technologies like Kafka and Flink. Exposure to these technologies is highly regarded.
Practical experience with configuring modern CI platforms and leveraging modern development tooling.
Comfortable working directly with customers, incorporating their feedback into product development to meet strategic directions.
A deep understanding of problem-solving, including the ability to analyse potential solutions and trade-offs, and communicate these insights to peers to build consensus.
High personal standards for crafting code that is well tested, maintainable and performant.
Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.
Comfortable working remotely
Aus $150,000 - $175,000 AUD
NZ $160,000 - $190,000 NZD
|Location
|Australia - New Zealand
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.