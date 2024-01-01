Executive Assistant to the CEO

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We are looking for a dedicated executive assistant to work closely with Keith Pitt, the CEO to act as a force multiplier. Buildkite is a growing company, we’re breaking new ground in the world of software development. The role of CEO is becoming increasingly demanding and we’re looking for someone to support the role in managing day to day activities vital to the success of the company. You’ll report directly to the CEO.

What a typical week might look like:

Anticipate needs and ensure the CEO's schedule and commitments are efficiently managed.

Manage inbound and outbound email communication for the CEO. Oversee all email correspondence, prioritizing and responding to messages to maintain smooth communication.

Strategically manage the calendar and plan travel itineraries. Schedule meetings and appointments with precision, and plan detailed travel itineraries to ensure seamless logistics.

Engage with travel suppliers to ensure smooth travel arrangements. Coordinate with travel suppliers to confirm bookings, negotiate rates, and address any issues.

Track and coordinate weekly, monthly, and quarterly CEO-driven events. Monitor and organize key events such as Board of Directors meetings and other critical deliverables.

Partner closely with C-level executives on events and leadership meetings. Collaborate with other executives to ensure successful planning and execution of important events and meetings.

Assist in creating presentations and communications for the CEO. Develop and refine presentations, speeches, and other communications to ensure they are impactful and clear.

Meet with the CEO weekly to review and align on priorities and tasks for the upcoming week.

Oversee the CEO's expenditures, ensuring accurate tracking and reporting of all expenses.

Handle ad hoc personal administrative tasks for the CEO. Provide comprehensive support for various personal administrative needs as they arise.

This job is for you if you