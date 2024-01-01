Executive Assistant to the CEO

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We are looking for a dedicated executive assistant to work closely with Keith Pitt, the CEO to act as a force multiplier. Buildkite is a growing company, we’re breaking new ground in the world of software development. The role of CEO is becoming increasingly demanding and we’re looking for someone to support the role in managing day to day activities vital to the success of the company. You’ll report directly to the CEO.
What a typical week might look like:
Anticipate needs and ensure the CEO's schedule and commitments are efficiently managed.
Manage inbound and outbound email communication for the CEO. Oversee all email correspondence, prioritizing and responding to messages to maintain smooth communication.
Strategically manage the calendar and plan travel itineraries. Schedule meetings and appointments with precision, and plan detailed travel itineraries to ensure seamless logistics.
Engage with travel suppliers to ensure smooth travel arrangements. Coordinate with travel suppliers to confirm bookings, negotiate rates, and address any issues.
Track and coordinate weekly, monthly, and quarterly CEO-driven events. Monitor and organize key events such as Board of Directors meetings and other critical deliverables.
Partner closely with C-level executives on events and leadership meetings. Collaborate with other executives to ensure successful planning and execution of important events and meetings.
Assist in creating presentations and communications for the CEO. Develop and refine presentations, speeches, and other communications to ensure they are impactful and clear.
Meet with the CEO weekly to review and align on priorities and tasks for the upcoming week.
Oversee the CEO's expenditures, ensuring accurate tracking and reporting of all expenses.
Handle ad hoc personal administrative tasks for the CEO. Provide comprehensive support for various personal administrative needs as they arise.
This job is for you if you
Communicate effectively through written and verbal communication means
Highly organised and loves getting stuff done
Events experience and love for planning
Managed CEO’s of small companies previously
Have effective time management skills
Have experience managing administrative tasks and processes
Enjoy working remotely
|Location
|Australia
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.