About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft. We are looking for a dedicated Executive Operations Assistant to work closely with the Senior Leadership Team to act as a force multiplier. As our company expands, the demands on our leadership team are increasing, and we need someone to support their day-to-day activities vital to the success of the company. You’ll report directly to CFO.

What a typical week might look like

Anticipate needs and ensure the Executive Team's schedules and commitments are efficiently managed.

Work closely with the CEO, including calendar management and email management if/when required.

Strategically manage calendars and plan travel itineraries, scheduling meetings and appointments with precision, and planning detailed travel itineraries to ensure seamless logistics.

Engage with travel suppliers to ensure smooth travel arrangements, coordinating with travel suppliers to confirm bookings, negotiate rates, and address any issues.

Track and coordinate weekly, monthly, and quarterly Senior Leadership/Executive Team-driven events, monitoring and organizing key events such as Board of Directors meetings and other critical deliverables.

Partner closely with executives on events and leadership meetings, collaborating with other executives to ensure successful planning and execution of important events and meetings.

Assist as needed, in co-ordinating company wide events, including scheduling all hands and team meetings.

Overseeing and handling ad hoc day-to day matters, including monitoring virtual mail boxes and other administrative tasks.

Oversee the Executive Teams's expenditures, ensuring accurate tracking and reporting of all expenses.

Handle ad hoc personal administrative tasks for the Executive Team, providing comprehensive support for various personal administrative needs as they arise.

This job is for you if you