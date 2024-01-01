NewBuildkite hosted agents. Check out the Q1 Release for the latest features, including managed CI/CD offerings for Mac and Linux.
Person looking at points around a globe

Group Financial Controller

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Financial Controller will report directly to the VP of Finance and will be responsible for maintaining the company group financial records.  Buildkite has a presence predominately in AU and US, and this role will own all controllership activities across all jurisdictions.  This includes financial reporting and compliance with all relevant regulations. The ideal candidate will have a strong finance and accounting background, with previous experience in similar roles.

A typical day may include:

  • Owning of all end to end accounting, payroll and financial reporting activities including month end close and year end close.

  • Ownership of accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP) and bank reconciliation functions

  • Manage our cash and banking balances and ensure that we have money in the right places to do business.

  • Ensure that the companies' statutory reporting, annual audit requirements and tax obligations are met.

  • Maintain compliance within AU and US, ensuring all local obligations are met, including tax and payroll needs. 

  • Support ad hoc projects as needed, including identifying process improvements and scaling the organisation.

  • Running the external audits in AU 

  • Manage specific compliance needs including transfer pricing & R&D


What we’re looking for

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field 

  • Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) or Chartered Accountant (CA) designation

  • Previous Controllership experience or in similar roles

  • Proficient in Microsoft Excel and working experience credit card and expense processing systems, Google Suite, MS Office, Xero and Weel will be advantageous

  • Detail-oriented and able to work with a high degree of accuracy

  • Knowledge of Australian Accounting Standards and tax regulations

  • Excellent organisational and communication skills

  • Previous experience in managing people.


Nice to have

  • Experience working in a SaaS company or technology industry

  • Experience in Group Accounting, including US Subsidiaries

  • Global Tax knowledge, including Transfer pricing.

  • Familiarity with venture capital and startup financing structures

  • We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, superannuation, and flexible paid time off. 

LocationAustralia
HoursFull-time
Role TypePermanent

About Us

We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.

Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚

To Apply

We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.

If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com

Apply Now →

Why Apply?

Small team, global impact

We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.

Flexible work hours

We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.

Support and growth

In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.

Work from anywhere

We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.

Benefits

Learning & development

Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.

Health cover

We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.

Parental leave

Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.

Home office & coworking

Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.

Wellness & paid time off

Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.

Working at Buildkite has given me the freedom to grow and flourish in all aspects of my life, personally and professionally. I’m proud to be a part of such a passionate and supportive team.
Headshot of Eleanor.

Eleanor
Engineer

Some of the team on a Zoom video call.

Other Open Positions

Get in touch

If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.

Email careers@buildkite.com