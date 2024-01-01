Group Financial Controller

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
The Financial Controller will report directly to the VP of Finance and will be responsible for maintaining the company group financial records. Buildkite has a presence predominately in AU and US, and this role will own all controllership activities across all jurisdictions. This includes financial reporting and compliance with all relevant regulations. The ideal candidate will have a strong finance and accounting background, with previous experience in similar roles.
A typical day may include:
Owning of all end to end accounting, payroll and financial reporting activities including month end close and year end close.
Ownership of accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP) and bank reconciliation functions
Manage our cash and banking balances and ensure that we have money in the right places to do business.
Ensure that the companies' statutory reporting, annual audit requirements and tax obligations are met.
Maintain compliance within AU and US, ensuring all local obligations are met, including tax and payroll needs.
Support ad hoc projects as needed, including identifying process improvements and scaling the organisation.
Running the external audits in AU
Manage specific compliance needs including transfer pricing & R&D
What we’re looking for
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) or Chartered Accountant (CA) designation
Previous Controllership experience or in similar roles
Proficient in Microsoft Excel and working experience credit card and expense processing systems, Google Suite, MS Office, Xero and Weel will be advantageous
Detail-oriented and able to work with a high degree of accuracy
Knowledge of Australian Accounting Standards and tax regulations
Excellent organisational and communication skills
Previous experience in managing people.
Nice to have
Experience working in a SaaS company or technology industry
Experience in Group Accounting, including US Subsidiaries
Global Tax knowledge, including Transfer pricing.
Familiarity with venture capital and startup financing structures
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, superannuation, and flexible paid time off.
|Location
|Australia
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.