Software - 120 engineers
Intercom is a live chat system for support, sales, and marketing teams that allows businesses to track and filter customer data; this data can be used to create personalized, automated marketing emails and in-app messages. With Buildkite, Intercom has full confidence that they can ship extremely fast and efficiently because they’ve got full control over the infrastructure.Read the case study
Software - 233 Buildkite users
Pagerduty is the leader in digital operations management with more than 13,000 customers worldwide who rely on its platform to keep their own digital services running. Its platform helps clients identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future.Read the case study
Ecommerce - 550 engineers
REA Group is a multinational digital advertising business specializing in property. Moving to Buildkite from a mix of different build systems, REA was able to significantly decrease their maintenance costs, more easily adopt best practices across all their teams, and make full use of their AWS and Docker expertise.Read the case study
Ecommerce - 1800 engineers
Shopify is a global ecommerce platform serving hundreds of millions of shoppers. Switching to Buildkite allowed Shopify to reduce their core application’s build times to under 5 minutes, supported an engineering team growth of 300%, and helped to smoothly transition from AWS to Google Cloud.Read the case study