Comparing Buildkite and GitHub Actions

|Buildkite
|GitHub Actions
|Product type
Hybrid
Buildkite provides a SaaS platform to define and visualize pipelines, and an agent to execute jobs on customer-managed infrastructure.
Hybrid
GitHub Actions allows the option of fully SaaS pipelines or end-user hosting and configuration.
|Self-Hosted Job Support
Extensive
Including: team permission management, robust CLI & API controls, built-in DataDog integration, and automatic AWS & Google Cloud tagging/labelling.
Limited Options
Enterprise account required for multiple self-hosted runner groups. Minimal API for management
|Pipeline Creation
Flexible
Pipelines can be defined via an in-UI step builder, as a YAML file, or dynamically via scripts in your source repository.
Rigid
Static YAML with interpolation only.
|Job Concurrency
Unlimited
Self-hosted agents give you full control to parallelize your CI tasks at any scale.
Metered
Concurrency limits are based on customer plan and operating system. (GitHub-hosted runners)
|Usage Limits
Uncapped
No usage caps on paid plans. Deploy with confidence whether you need to run 10 or 10,000 builds at a time.
Capped
Tasks will automatically fail if they exceed a hard limit for workflow runs (100/repository), jobs (256/run), or API Requests (1,000/hour).
|Job Queue Limits
Unlimited
Queue up as much work as you need for as long as you need it.
Limited
A job can be queued for a maximum of 24 hours, at which time it is terminated if job execution has not started. (Self-hosted runners.) Workflow run times are limited to 72 hours and will be canceled once reaching that limit.