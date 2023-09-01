Employee Access to Data

Buildkite employees will only ever access customer data when it’s required for support related duties. When a customer contacts support, support staff may sign into their account to help debug a problem with builds or check pipeline settings. When this happens, staff will do their best to respect customer privacy and only access the builds and settings required to diagnose and debug the issue.

Buildkite does not have access to customer source code, or artifacts customers host on third parties such as Amazon S3 or Google Cloud.