Senior Product Manager - Pipelines

At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We're looking for a Senior Product Manager to join our Pipelines team, helping shape the future of a platform relied upon by leading software teams globally. In this role, you’ll collaborate with customers, engineers, and designers to deliver meaningful improvements to how software is shipped.
You will report directly to the VP of Product and have the opportunity to drive impact across the organization.
Your typical day may include:
Connecting with customers over Zoom to understand challenges, translating their feedback into actionable roadmap items.
Collaborating with your Engineering Manager and team to brainstorm and design the best solutions to customer problems.
Partnering with the Product Marketing Manager on an upcoming feature announcement, while identifying and tracking success metrics.
Working with Sales to address questions about upcoming features and ensuring that sales enablement materials are prepared ahead of launch.
Coordinating with a Product Manager from the Platform team to define infrastructure requirements and set clear success criteria for scale and performance.
Partnering with external stakeholders to align delivery timelines and secure additional capacity for key initiatives.
Impact & Growth Goals:
Maintaining a clear, prioritized roadmap for your feature area over the next 3-6+ months.
Developing and updating a product strategy that aligns with company goals and objectives.
Increasing the impact of your features on key metrics like usage, revenue, and overall success in line with company OKRs.
Skills & Experience:
While we don’t expect you to be an expert in everything (we’ll support your growth if you love learning fast), we’re looking for candidates with deep knowledge in one or more of the following areas:
A solid understanding of the CI/CD ecosystem and associated technologies.
Experience managing cloud software or platforms at scale.
Familiarity with programming languages and software development methodologies.
Knowledge of mobile app development, particularly iOS, including end-to-end requirements for delivering mobile apps—from build through to App Store publishing.
A passion for guiding product teams, helping them prioritize effectively, iterate with focus, and measure success.
Strong empathy and communication skills, particularly in a remote team environment where collaboration happens through Zoom, Linear, and Notion.
The ability to clearly explain technical concepts to both customers and non-technical stakeholders.
|Location
|Australia and New Zealand
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.