Senior Product Manager - Pipelines

About The Role

At Buildkite, our mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform powers some of the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We're looking for a Senior Product Manager to join our Pipelines team, helping shape the future of a platform relied upon by leading software teams globally. In this role, you’ll collaborate with customers, engineers, and designers to deliver meaningful improvements to how software is shipped.

You will report directly to the VP of Product and have the opportunity to drive impact across the organization.

Your typical day may include:

Connecting with customers over Zoom to understand challenges, translating their feedback into actionable roadmap items.

Collaborating with your Engineering Manager and team to brainstorm and design the best solutions to customer problems.

Partnering with the Product Marketing Manager on an upcoming feature announcement, while identifying and tracking success metrics.

Working with Sales to address questions about upcoming features and ensuring that sales enablement materials are prepared ahead of launch.

Coordinating with a Product Manager from the Platform team to define infrastructure requirements and set clear success criteria for scale and performance.

Partnering with external stakeholders to align delivery timelines and secure additional capacity for key initiatives.

Impact & Growth Goals:

Maintaining a clear, prioritized roadmap for your feature area over the next 3-6+ months.

Developing and updating a product strategy that aligns with company goals and objectives.

Increasing the impact of your features on key metrics like usage, revenue, and overall success in line with company OKRs.

Skills & Experience:

While we don’t expect you to be an expert in everything (we’ll support your growth if you love learning fast), we’re looking for candidates with deep knowledge in one or more of the following areas:

A solid understanding of the CI/CD ecosystem and associated technologies.

Experience managing cloud software or platforms at scale.

Familiarity with programming languages and software development methodologies.

Knowledge of mobile app development, particularly iOS, including end-to-end requirements for delivering mobile apps—from build through to App Store publishing.

A passion for guiding product teams, helping them prioritize effectively, iterate with focus, and measure success.

Strong empathy and communication skills, particularly in a remote team environment where collaboration happens through Zoom, Linear, and Notion.

The ability to clearly explain technical concepts to both customers and non-technical stakeholders.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to see your application and learn more about you!