Bring the weird We value and embrace what makes us different. Embracing fun, play and spontaneity gives us access to different ways of connecting and working with each other

A sense of play helps us find cool ways to surprise and delight our users ✨

Don’t be afraid of sharing our weirdness with the world — it’s what makes us distinctive

Be real with each other We acknowledge the whole human, not just the role. Through empathy, we can all feel safe and seen

Be honest about how we’re going, and be willing to help each other

Seek and provide timely feedback in a kind and constructive way

Communicate clearly and openly with each other, our partners and our users

Maintain momentum Continuous Delivery is all about shipping quickly and often, and we embody this in how we approach our work. Shipped is better than perfect — we value momentum over perfection

Drive a sense of urgency and energy in the work you do

It’s ok to break production, but not people 💚

Empower others Our teams are diverse, and our people are distributed — we provide everything they need to do their best work. We acknowledge and embrace our differences, and give everyone a chance to flourish

We give every team the context and direction required to do their jobs

We trust everyone to make decisions and get things done

When we make mistakes, we learn from them, fix them and move on

Our tools help users solve problems in their own way