About The Role

Buildkite is a leading software delivery operating platform trusted by top engineering teams worldwide. We empower developers to build, test, and deploy code quickly and reliably, enabling them to focus on what they do best—creating amazing software. Our platform fosters collaboration, automation, and efficiency, helping teams deliver high-quality code at scale.

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Director of North America sales to join our rapidly growing team. Reporting to the VP of Sales, this role will be responsible for our North America revenue strategy. The Director of Sales will be responsible for managing two teams of Account Executives. One team is responsible for landing net new customers while the other is responsible for customer expansion. Buildkite has four products to serve customer needs. A key aspect of the role is to devise strategies to sell multiple products to customers.

A Day in the Life of a Sales Director at Buildkite

Collaborate with the CRO and VP of Sales to develop and execute the revenue operations strategy in alignment with company goals and values throughout the entire customer journey.

Design and implement scalable and efficient processes to streamline sales, marketing, partnerships, and technical services operations. Work closely to orchestrate handoffs between teams.

Drive cross-functional collaboration and alignment by fostering relationships and cadences to drive alignment.

Monitor and report on the team's performance to the leadership team, providing regular updates on sales metrics.

Collaborate with other departments, such as marketing and product, to ensure alignment on sales strategy and product positioning.

Identify new sales opportunities and develop relationships with potential customers.

Manage the sales pipeline, ensuring accurate forecasting and timely follow-up on sales leads.

Lead and mentor a high-performing revenue operations team, fostering a culture of accountability, collaboration, and innovation.

This Role is for You If You Have

A degree in business, finance, marketing, or a related field; advanced degrees or equivalent experience are welcome.

Experience leading and developing high-performing teams, with several years of experience managing teams.

A track record of achieving and exceeding revenue targets.

Proven success in hiring, developing, and managing a team of Account Executives, with experience managing managers being a plus.

Strong listening, presentation, and communication skills at all business levels.

People manager at heart - A strong background in managing a high performing sales team and have demonstrable experience mentoring, leading and contributing to the professional development of those around you

An understanding of technical products and the ability to convey their value to customers.

Flexibility to work across multiple time zones.

The ability to build and maintain relationships internally and with customers.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

$375,000-$410,000 OTE