Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite is a leading software delivery operating platform trusted by top engineering teams worldwide. We empower developers to build, test, and deploy code quickly and reliably, enabling them to focus on what they do best—creating amazing software. Our platform fosters collaboration, automation, and efficiency, helping teams deliver high-quality code at scale.
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Director of North America sales to join our rapidly growing team. Reporting to the VP of Sales, this role will be responsible for our North America revenue strategy. The Director of Sales will be responsible for managing two teams of Account Executives. One team is responsible for landing net new customers while the other is responsible for customer expansion. Buildkite has four products to serve customer needs. A key aspect of the role is to devise strategies to sell multiple products to customers.
Collaborate with the CRO and VP of Sales to develop and execute the revenue operations strategy in alignment with company goals and values throughout the entire customer journey.
Design and implement scalable and efficient processes to streamline sales, marketing, partnerships, and technical services operations. Work closely to orchestrate handoffs between teams.
Drive cross-functional collaboration and alignment by fostering relationships and cadences to drive alignment.
Monitor and report on the team's performance to the leadership team, providing regular updates on sales metrics.
Collaborate with other departments, such as marketing and product, to ensure alignment on sales strategy and product positioning.
Identify new sales opportunities and develop relationships with potential customers.
Manage the sales pipeline, ensuring accurate forecasting and timely follow-up on sales leads.
Lead and mentor a high-performing revenue operations team, fostering a culture of accountability, collaboration, and innovation.
A degree in business, finance, marketing, or a related field; advanced degrees or equivalent experience are welcome.
Experience leading and developing high-performing teams, with several years of experience managing teams.
A track record of achieving and exceeding revenue targets.
Proven success in hiring, developing, and managing a team of Account Executives, with experience managing managers being a plus.
Strong listening, presentation, and communication skills at all business levels.
People manager at heart - A strong background in managing a high performing sales team and have demonstrable experience mentoring, leading and contributing to the professional development of those around you
An understanding of technical products and the ability to convey their value to customers.
Flexibility to work across multiple time zones.
The ability to build and maintain relationships internally and with customers.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
$375,000-$410,000 OTE
|Location
|United States
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.