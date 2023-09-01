Comparing Buildkite and CircleCI

Understand how Buildkite differs to CircleCI, why it’s a popular alternative.

Buildkite named a High Performer by G2

CircleCI charges a per-seat price bundled with credits used for purchasing time on hosted runners. Additional credits can be purchased as needed. Support is purchasable as an additional add-on

Buildkite’s self-hosted agent lets you keep sensitive data behind your firewall. When you host your runners, your code never leaves your servers!

Free plans can run one job at a time, with concurrency limits in higher tiers.

Self-hosted agents give you full control to parallelize your CI tasks at any scale.

Pipelines can be defined via an in-UI step builder, dynamically via CLI utility, or as a YAML file in your source repository.

Buildkite provides a SaaS platform to define and visualize pipelines and an agent to execute jobs on customer-managed infrastructure.

Buildkite is built for speed

Wherever you are in your CI journey, Buildkite has the capabilities to help you move faster than ever before.

Need to create a new pipeline? No problem! Our in-browser steps editor will take you from zero to building in just a few clicks. Our support for pipeline configuration in your version control makes migrating existing pipelines a breeze as well!

Want to turbo charge your builds? Our lightweight agent runs on your servers, VMs, or containers to ensure your builds are optimized for the hardware, software, and architecture needs of your specific applications.

Need to scale your build capacity in a hurry? Take advantage of cloud capabilities with the Elastic CI Stack, providing a workflow for autoscaling your CI workloads for maximum efficiency.