Person looking at points around a globe

Senior Solutions Engineer

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unleash the potential of every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD platform is used by the most sophisticated software engineering teams in the world, including Slack, Uber, Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

As a Solutions Engineer at Buildkite, you will be responsible for uncovering customer problems and providing hands-on technical expertise by designing and demonstrating solutions to current and potential customers. You will work closely with the sales, customer success and product engineering teams to recommend and develop solutions that meet the needs of each customer. 

Areas of responsibility

  • Work with our Sales team to identify and qualify business opportunities that align with Buildkite's product offerings

  • Build and present demonstrations and PoCs (proofs of concept) that showcase the capabilities of Buildkite's software to potential customers

  • Upskill our Sales team’s technical knowledge and provide them with market guidance

  • Provide technical support during POCs to facilitate ease of onboarding

  • Lead “lift and shift” projects for customers transitioning to Buildkite 

  • Collaborate with customers to understand their CI/CD architecture and business processes to identify areas where Buildkite Can improve their workflows and their lives.

  • Work with the Product Engineering team to share and interpret  feedback from customers and ensure that product features align with customer needs

  • Stay up-to-date on industry trends, new technologies, and emerging best practices in software development and delivery

  • Participate in industry events, conferences (such as AWS re:Invent) and other sales and marketing activities to promote our solutions and services and understand market needs

  • Assist the sales team in closing deals by providing technical expertise and addressing customer concerns

  • Demonstrate value by storytelling, guiding customers through validation that we have the right solution for their business and technical software delivery challenges

This role is for you if you have

  • Strong knowledge in CI/CD tools such as Buildkite, Jenkins, CircleCI or GitLab

  • Experience with Devops technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes and Terraform

  • A passion to want to learn new build technologies such as Bazel, Gradle, iOS 

  • Expertise in Cloud technologies - AWS and GCP preferred

  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

  • Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to uncover the important details, identify and develop solutions to customer needs.

  • Experience working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

  • Strong teamwork and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across cross-functional teams

LocationUnited States & Canada (Pacific Timezone)
HoursFull-time
Role TypePermanent

About Us

We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.

Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚

To Apply

We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.

If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com

Apply Now →

Why Apply?

Small team, global impact

We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.

Flexible work hours

We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.

Support and growth

In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.

Work from anywhere

We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.

Benefits

Learning & development

Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.

Health cover

We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.

Parental leave

Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.

Home office & coworking

Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.

Wellness & paid time off

Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.

Working at Buildkite has given me the freedom to grow and flourish in all aspects of my life, personally and professionally. I’m proud to be a part of such a passionate and supportive team.
Headshot of Eleanor.

Eleanor
Engineer

Some of the team on a Zoom video call.

Other Open Positions

Get in touch

If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.

Email careers@buildkite.com