From community projects to industry leaders, Buildkite is the CI/CD of choice for open-source software. Buildkite supports the open-source community with code contributions, donations, and a free plan.
Bazel is an open-source project for building and testing software quickly and reliably. Industry leaders like Google, Stripe, and Dropbox use it to optimize their builds and scale projects. It supports projects of any size and works with monorepo and multi-repo architectures.
With a growing and active community, new contributions are continually adding support for different languages and platforms.
Elastic provides search-powered solutions to top companies like Uber, Slack, and Microsoft. Their products are free to use, their code is public, and their development processes are transparent.
Initially founded as an open-source project, Elasticsearch became what it is today by working in the open. Since day one, their community and customers have been able to contribute to Elastic code, modifying it to suit their use cases and environments.
Open-source software underpins much of Uber’s technology stack, powering rideshare, food delivery, and more. They actively build and contribute to projects from React component libraries to AI and deep learning. Many of their open-source projects are adopted by leading companies.
Uber chooses to develop projects in the open to support engineering economics, talent acquisition and retention, and industry alignment.
Rails is a full-stack framework for web development. It ships with all the tools needed to build web apps on both the front and back end.
Over the past two decades, Rails has helped countless companies serve millions of users. Over six thousand people have contributed code to Rails, and many more have served the community through evangelism, documentation, and bug reports.
