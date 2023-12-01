NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.

Public pipelines:Building in the open

From community projects to industry leaders, Buildkite is the CI/CD of choice for open-source software. Buildkite supports the open-source community with code contributions, donations, and a free plan.

Featured public projects

Bazel logo

Bazel

Bazel is an open-source project for building and testing software quickly and reliably. Industry leaders like Google, Stripe, and Dropbox use it to optimize their builds and scale projects. It supports projects of any size and works with monorepo and multi-repo architectures.

With a growing and active community, new contributions are continually adding support for different languages and platforms.

See public pipelines
Elastic logo

Elastic

Elastic provides search-powered solutions to top companies like Uber, Slack, and Microsoft. Their products are free to use, their code is public, and their development processes are transparent.

Initially founded as an open-source project, Elasticsearch became what it is today by working in the open. Since day one, their community and customers have been able to contribute to Elastic code, modifying it to suit their use cases and environments.

See public pipelines
Uber logo

Uber

Open-source software underpins much of Uber’s technology stack, powering rideshare, food delivery, and more. They actively build and contribute to projects from React component libraries to AI and deep learning. Many of their open-source projects are adopted by leading companies.

Uber chooses to develop projects in the open to support engineering economics, talent acquisition and retention, and industry alignment.

See public pipelines
Rails logo

Rails

Rails is a full-stack framework for web development. It ships with all the tools needed to build web apps on both the front and back end.

Over the past two decades, Rails has helped countless companies serve millions of users. Over six thousand people have contributed code to Rails, and many more have served the community through evangelism, documentation, and bug reports.

See public pipelines

Explore more open-source customers

PlanetScale logo

PlanetScale

The database for developers.

Ray Project logo

Ray Project

A unified framework for scaling AI and Python applications.

Wix logo

Wix

Cloud-based web development services.

Firecracker microVM logo

Firecracker microVM

Secure and fast microVMs for serverless computing.

Intel logo

Intel

Multi-national computing technology company.

Explosion logo

Explosion

Developer tools for AI and NLP.

gVisor logo

gVisor

An application kernel from Google.

Authelia logo

Authelia

A single sign-on multi-factor portal for web apps.

Solana Labs logo

Solana Labs

Products and tools for the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

Earthly logo

Earthly

A CI/CD framework that runs pipelines in containers.

LLVM logo

LLVM

Modular and reusable compiler and toolchain technologies.

Horovod logo

Horovod

A distributed deep learning training framework for TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, and Apache MXNet.

Temporal logo

Temporal

A platform for building scalable applications forked from Uber's Cadence.

Sorbet logo

Sorbet

A static type checker for Ruby.

RisingWave logo

RisingWave

A streaming database using SQL to enhance real-time data analysis.

Chef logo

Chef

An automation platform for infrastructure as code.

Gusto logo

Gusto

Payroll and benefits for employees and contractors.

Near logo

Near

Infrastructure for serverless applications and smart contracts powered by a blockchain.

Materialize logo

Materialize

The data warehouse for operational workloads.

Prysmatic logo

Prysmatic

A Golang implementation of the Ethereum Consensus specification.

CLiMA logo

CLiMA

NASA, MIT, and Caltech's software for climate modeling.

rust-vmm logo

rust-vmm

A set of ioctls for configuring VMs on Linux.

System Initiative logo

System Initiative

A collaborative tool designed to remove papercuts from DevOps.

Dlang logo

Dlang

The reference compiler for the D programming language.