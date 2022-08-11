NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product

DevOps Leader Buildkite Adds Package Management Capabilities with Acquisition of Packagecloud

Sep 19, 2023

Buildkite Reveals Q1 Innovations and Momentum, Kicking Off 2023 with Strong Footing

Mar 28, 2023

Buildkite Raises $21 Million to Invent the Future of DevOps

Nov 15, 2022

Buildkite Strengthens AWS Ties By Launching on Marketplace

Sep 19, 2022

Sep 3, 2022

It’s not just you: The freemium bar is shifting

Tech Crunch

Aug 11, 2022

Victoria’s bet on the nine next unicorns

The Australian Business Review

Aug 11, 2022

July, Mr Yum, and more inducted into Victorian government scheme to produce 30 billion-dollar companies by 2030

SmartCompany

About Buildkite

Based in Seattle and Melbourne, Australia, Buildkite’s build and test tools give software teams the control and flexibility needed for fast, secure and reliable CI/CD. More than 1,000 enterprises of all sizes use Buildkite’s developer platform to deploy updates across software and apps used by billions of people around the world every day. Current customers include brands like Canva, Slack, OpenAI, Cash App, CultureAmp, Hasura, Lyft, Pinterest, Retool, Shopify, Wayfair, Planetscale and Wix.