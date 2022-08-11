About Buildkite

Based in Seattle and Melbourne, Australia, Buildkite’s build and test tools give software teams the control and flexibility needed for fast, secure and reliable CI/CD. More than 1,000 enterprises of all sizes use Buildkite’s developer platform to deploy updates across software and apps used by billions of people around the world every day. Current customers include brands like Canva, Slack, OpenAI, Cash App, CultureAmp, Hasura, Lyft, Pinterest, Retool, Shopify, Wayfair, Planetscale and Wix.