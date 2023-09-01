NewIncoming. Package delivery. Our September Release shares key improvements and announces a brand new Buildkite product

Brand Assets

Official versions of the Buildkite logo.

Guidelines and Rules

Our logo and mark are trademarks, and we need to protect them. If you’d like to use our logo or mark anywhere, we’ve provided files here for you. Please don’t alter the files in any way—we’ve put a lot of love into them and appreciate everyone using them only in the ways we’ve covered on this page ❤️

Primary Logo

If you’re putting a Buildkite logo anywhere, this is one we like to see.
It’s the official one, and the one we love the most.

Landscape version for light backgrounds

Landscape version for light backgrounds

Landscape version for dark backgrounds

Landscape version for dark backgrounds

Portrait version for light backgrounds

Portrait version for light backgrounds

Portrait version for dark backgrounds

Portrait version for dark backgrounds

Secondary Logos

Our secondary logos (our mark and wordmark) can be used for making emoji, an icon, or if you
need to work in a small space.

Mark for light, dark or transparent backgrounds

Mark for light, dark or transparent backgrounds

Wordmark for light or transparent backgrounds

Wordmark for light or transparent backgrounds

Wordmark for dark backgrounds

Wordmark for dark backgrounds

Need something else?

Get in touch with our design team,
and we can help you out.

Email design@buildkite.com