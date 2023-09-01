Official versions of the Buildkite logo.
Our logo and mark are trademarks, and we need to protect them. If you’d like to use our logo or mark anywhere, we’ve provided files here for you. Please don’t alter the files in any way—we’ve put a lot of love into them and appreciate everyone using them only in the ways we’ve covered on this page ❤️
If you’re putting a Buildkite logo anywhere, this is one we like to see.
It’s the official one, and the one we love the most.
Our secondary logos (our mark and wordmark) can be used for making emoji, an icon, or if you
need to work in a small space.
Get in touch with our design team,
and we can help you out.