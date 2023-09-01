Brand Assets

Official versions of the Buildkite logo.

Guidelines and Rules Our logo and mark are trademarks, and we need to protect them. If you’d like to use our logo or mark anywhere, we’ve provided files here for you. Please don’t alter the files in any way—we’ve put a lot of love into them and appreciate everyone using them only in the ways we’ve covered on this page ❤️

Primary Logo If you’re putting a Buildkite logo anywhere, this is one we like to see.

It’s the official one, and the one we love the most. Landscape version for light backgrounds SVG

SVG PNG Landscape version for dark backgrounds SVG

SVG PNG Portrait version for light backgrounds SVG

SVG PNG Portrait version for dark backgrounds SVG

SVG PNG

Secondary Logos Our secondary logos (our mark and wordmark) can be used for making emoji, an icon, or if you

need to work in a small space. Mark for light, dark or transparent backgrounds SVG

SVG PNG Wordmark for light or transparent backgrounds SVG

SVG PNG Wordmark for dark backgrounds SVG

SVG PNG