About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Assistant Accountant will report directly to the Financial Controller and will be responsible for assisting with maintaining the company's financial records and helping prepare financial reports. The ideal candidate will have some experience in accounting, accounts payable and receivables, as well as excellent organisational and communication skills.

A typical day may include:

Reconciling bank accounts across the group of companies\

Assisting in the month-end close process including balance sheet reconciliations, prepayments, accruals, consolidation and revenue recognition

Entering AP invoices and preparing fortnightly payment runs

Running accounts receivable to ensure our customers are billed correctly and paying us on time

Assisting with billing enquiries working with the customer and sales teams

Assisting with global payroll processing

Processing expenses across the group of companies

Perform ad-hoc financial analysis and reporting as needed

What we’re looking for

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field (or currently pursuing)

Relevant experience in accounting / financial roles with a strong understanding of fi and month end processes

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and working experience credit card and expense processing systems, Google Suite, MS Office, Xero and Weel will be advantageous

Detail-oriented and able to work with a high degree of accuracy

Basic knowledge of Australian Accounting Standards and tax regulations

A high level of agility and time management skills with the ability to prioritise effectively and meet deadlines

Excellent organisational and communication skills

Nice to have

Working towards Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) or Chartered Accountant (CA) designation

Experience working in a SaaS company or technology industry

Familiarity with venture capital and startup financing structures

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, superannuation, and flexible paid time off.