Senior Engineer - Pipelines

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We’re looking for a Senior Full Stack Engineer with SRE & Go skills, to help us build and shape dev tools, to unblock every developer on the planet. You’ll be joining the Pipelines team and help deliver the platform that’s used every day by some of the best software teams in the world. You’ll spend time working directly with customers and collaborate closely with engineers and designers, plan and deliver changes that meaningfully improve how our customers ship software.
What we’re after:
Having a deep understanding of a problem and its potential solutions, as well as the tradeoffs involved, is essential. This understanding enables effective communication with peers, fostering consensus among team members. Additionally, a belief in quality code is paramount. It involves balancing high standards with pragmatic considerations and external constraints. Having the ability to be a strong communicator is key, this entails valuing empathy and kindness when articulating ideas and feelings, both in writing and speaking. Effective communication extends to critiquing others' code positively and productively, as well as receiving similar feedback. Our engineers are also able to support our product and work with our customers and their technical personnel. Lastly, comfort with working remotely is important and being able to share processes that help you work in this way.
Technical experience you’ll bring to the role:
Essential:
Experience programming Go. Comfortable writing, reviewing, troubleshooting and understanding Go code;
Experience with building CLI tools and tooling used by other developers;
Deep understanding of cloud architecture, AWS and the tools that make deployment and hosting possible for complex software applications;
Experience deploying and monitoring containerised applications.
Preferred:
Experience with Ruby. You have contributed to a production Rails application, and are familiar with the surrounding Ruby ecosystem;
Experience with configuring modern CI platforms and modern dev tooling;
Kubernetes experience;
Terraform or IaC experience;
Experience with Linux servers in virtualised environments.
Aus $150,000 | $162,500 | $175,000
NZ $160,000 | $175,000 | $190,000
|Location
|New Zealand or Australia
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.