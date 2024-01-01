Senior Engineer - Pipelines

About The Role

We’re looking for a Senior Full Stack Engineer with SRE & Go skills, to help us build and shape dev tools, to unblock every developer on the planet. You’ll be joining the Pipelines team and help deliver the platform that’s used every day by some of the best software teams in the world. You’ll spend time working directly with customers and collaborate closely with engineers and designers, plan and deliver changes that meaningfully improve how our customers ship software.



What we’re after:

Having a deep understanding of a problem and its potential solutions, as well as the tradeoffs involved, is essential. This understanding enables effective communication with peers, fostering consensus among team members. Additionally, a belief in quality code is paramount. It involves balancing high standards with pragmatic considerations and external constraints. Having the ability to be a strong communicator is key, this entails valuing empathy and kindness when articulating ideas and feelings, both in writing and speaking. Effective communication extends to critiquing others' code positively and productively, as well as receiving similar feedback. Our engineers are also able to support our product and work with our customers and their technical personnel. Lastly, comfort with working remotely is important and being able to share processes that help you work in this way.

Technical experience you’ll bring to the role:

Essential:

Experience programming Go. Comfortable writing, reviewing, troubleshooting and understanding Go code;

Experience with building CLI tools and tooling used by other developers;

Deep understanding of cloud architecture, AWS and the tools that make deployment and hosting possible for complex software applications;

Experience deploying and monitoring containerised applications.

Preferred:

Experience with Ruby. You have contributed to a production Rails application, and are familiar with the surrounding Ruby ecosystem;

Experience with configuring modern CI platforms and modern dev tooling;

Kubernetes experience;

Terraform or IaC experience;

Experience with Linux servers in virtualised environments.

Aus $150,000 | $162,500 | $175,000

NZ $160,000 | $175,000 | $190,000