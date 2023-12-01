Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD products are used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We're looking for an experienced People Business Partner to help us continue to build one of the best software companies in the world. Our fully remote environment is fast paced and fluid and our People Team are passionate, values champions committed to supporting our teams to unblock every software developer on the planet. You’ll be partnering with many different stakeholders, closely collaborating and supporting our Bikkies across Australia and the world, to ensure an employee experience that is second to none. You will be a people enabler who thinks strategically and is also excited to roll up your sleeves and get things done. A critical aspect of the role is the support you will provide our people managers, supporting them to effectively lead their teams through the provision of practical and individualised policy guidance on a wide range of matters across the employee lifecycle.
What your typical day may look like:
Jump on zoom calls to talk to Buildkite employees all over the world.
Partner with people managers and senior leadership to support, coach and enable them to effectively lead their people.
Drive a remote-first culture that is high-empathy, but also high-performance. Help us drive improvement and change whilst also taking everyone along on the journey.
Serve as a trusted advisor to all employees to guide them through their day to day work, their Buildkite careers and any interpersonal interactions they would like support with.
Manage relationships with global employment services to ensure our international employees are safe, supported and able to thrive.
Work with the people and finance teams to support new hires to onboard.
Manage benefits programs, including compensation, allowances and other things like healthcare, regularly identifying where change and improvements are needed.
Collaborate with teams to build programs that celebrate and support all employees.
Manage our HRIS and other online systems we use for our people processes.
Ensure we are complying with legislation in all the jurisdictions that we operate in.
This job is for you if you:
Deeply understand HR legislation but do not present as the HR Police. You will be the first point of call for a wide variety of situations and will be experienced and confident to respond empathetically and accordingly in the moment.
Can appreciate what good, and not so good HR processes look like to inform your opinions on how we can improve.
Manage our relationship with our Employer of Record to support employees across multiple US states and countries
Care deeply about people and their employee experience. You’ll work with everyone at Buildkite to level up their experience at work.
Can demonstrate the ability to quickly develop solid relationships with your partners and have a history of being a trusted advisor when it comes to people challenges.
Are an excellent communicator who approaches all interactions with curiosity and empathy. You value authenticity and accountability and are able to articulate your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.
Are organised. You’ll be managing multiple work streams. Effective project management will help you succeed in this role.
Enjoy working in a team. One of Buildkite’s values is Build it Together, and collaboration is key to our success and experience at work. Another value is Bring the Weird. Please do!
Care about building a diverse company culture. Diversity of experience leads to better solutions and creates more sustainable cultures. You’ll work with people managers and the people team to ensure we are fairly assessing employees, and making promotion decisions that help us grow as an organisation.
Appreciate software development tools and processes. Buildkite builds tools for engineers to build software, and our culture is influenced by continuous delivery principles.
|Location
|United States
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.