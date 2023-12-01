About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. Our CI/CD products are used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We're looking for an experienced People Business Partner to help us continue to build one of the best software companies in the world. Our fully remote environment is fast paced and fluid and our People Team are passionate, values champions committed to supporting our teams to unblock every software developer on the planet. You’ll be partnering with many different stakeholders, closely collaborating and supporting our Bikkies across Australia and the world, to ensure an employee experience that is second to none. You will be a people enabler who thinks strategically and is also excited to roll up your sleeves and get things done. A critical aspect of the role is the support you will provide our people managers, supporting them to effectively lead their teams through the provision of practical and individualised policy guidance on a wide range of matters across the employee lifecycle.



What your typical day may look like:

Jump on zoom calls to talk to Buildkite employees all over the world.

Partner with people managers and senior leadership to support, coach and enable them to effectively lead their people.

Drive a remote-first culture that is high-empathy, but also high-performance. Help us drive improvement and change whilst also taking everyone along on the journey.

Serve as a trusted advisor to all employees to guide them through their day to day work, their Buildkite careers and any interpersonal interactions they would like support with.

Manage relationships with global employment services to ensure our international employees are safe, supported and able to thrive.

Work with the people and finance teams to support new hires to onboard.

Manage benefits programs, including compensation, allowances and other things like healthcare, regularly identifying where change and improvements are needed.

Collaborate with teams to build programs that celebrate and support all employees.

Manage our HRIS and other online systems we use for our people processes.

Ensure we are complying with legislation in all the jurisdictions that we operate in.

This job is for you if you: