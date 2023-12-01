Senior Engineer - Test Analytics

About The Role

The Role

We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.



Test Analytics helps to make test suites faster and more reliable, reducing friction in developers' day to day work and making their working lives happier and more productive. We do this by identifying things like flaky and slow tests and showing trends over time of your suite, as well as providing the ability to deep dive into what happens when an individual test executes with tracing data for troubleshooting that test.



We’re looking for two Senior Software Engineers (Ruby On Rails) to help us build and launch a new test splitting product as part of Buildkite's Test Analytics ecosystem. Our mission is to create a world class test splitting tool that greatly reduces CI build times, and is easy and intuitive to use.

On a typical day, you could be...

Pairing or working independently on an upcoming feature or fix.

Designing and pitching new features.

Collaborating with team mates to come to a mutual understanding of what you're building.

Prioritising features as appropriate for the stage of the product

Exercising pragmatism in technical decisions and implementation.

Providing feedback on pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.

Adding features on the backend of our Ruby on Rails (majestic) monolith, which embraces PostgreSQL for the database, and Rails HTML views, React, GraphQL and Relay for the frontend.

Adding features on our Go client that interfaces with the Ruby on Rails backend.

Building a deep understanding of various CI systems, testing frameworks and test splitting strategies.

Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or just to say hi!

Skills and experience we like..

Confident with designing and developing technology products.

Confident with launching a new product and taking an iterative approach to its development.

Confident in your knowledge of Ruby on Rails and the surrounding ecosystem.

Some experience with configuring modern CI platforms and modern dev tooling.

Some experience with asynchronous systems.

Some experience with developing packages, for example Ruby gems or other similar software packages.

Some experience with relational databases at scale, particularly PostgreSQL.

Some experience with Go, or a willingness to learn it.

Some experience with frontend development.

Comfortable working with customers and incorporating their feedback to deliver new features in line with product direction.

Deeply understanding a problem and its potential solutions and tradeoffs, and being able to share this understanding with peers and create consensus

High personal standards for crafting code that is well tested, maintainable and performant

Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

Comfortable working remotely, and sharing process that help you work remotely

Aus $150,000 - $175,000 AUD



NZ $160,000 - $190,000 NZD