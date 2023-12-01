Senior Engineer - Test Analytics

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
The Role
We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Test Analytics helps to make test suites faster and more reliable, reducing friction in developers' day to day work and making their working lives happier and more productive. We do this by identifying things like flaky and slow tests and showing trends over time of your suite, as well as providing the ability to deep dive into what happens when an individual test executes with tracing data for troubleshooting that test.
We’re looking for two Senior Software Engineers (Ruby On Rails) to help us build and launch a new test splitting product as part of Buildkite's Test Analytics ecosystem. Our mission is to create a world class test splitting tool that greatly reduces CI build times, and is easy and intuitive to use.
On a typical day, you could be...
Pairing or working independently on an upcoming feature or fix.
Designing and pitching new features.
Collaborating with team mates to come to a mutual understanding of what you're building.
Prioritising features as appropriate for the stage of the product
Exercising pragmatism in technical decisions and implementation.
Providing feedback on pull requests or responding to feedback left for you.
Adding features on the backend of our Ruby on Rails (majestic) monolith, which embraces PostgreSQL for the database, and Rails HTML views, React, GraphQL and Relay for the frontend.
Adding features on our Go client that interfaces with the Ruby on Rails backend.
Building a deep understanding of various CI systems, testing frameworks and test splitting strategies.
Jumping on video calls with your teammates to discuss and solve problems. Or just to say hi!
Skills and experience we like..
Confident with designing and developing technology products.
Confident with launching a new product and taking an iterative approach to its development.
Confident in your knowledge of Ruby on Rails and the surrounding ecosystem.
Some experience with configuring modern CI platforms and modern dev tooling.
Some experience with asynchronous systems.
Some experience with developing packages, for example Ruby gems or other similar software packages.
Some experience with relational databases at scale, particularly PostgreSQL.
Some experience with Go, or a willingness to learn it.
Some experience with frontend development.
Comfortable working with customers and incorporating their feedback to deliver new features in line with product direction.
Deeply understanding a problem and its potential solutions and tradeoffs, and being able to share this understanding with peers and create consensus
High personal standards for crafting code that is well tested, maintainable and performant
Strong communicator that values empathy and kindness when articulating your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.
Comfortable working remotely, and sharing process that help you work remotely
Aus $150,000 - $175,000 AUD
NZ $160,000 - $190,000 NZD
|Location
|NZT - AEDT
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.