About The Role

We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.

Buildkite is seeking an experienced Senior Performance Marketing Manager to lead our digital marketing efforts. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of driving customer acquisition and revenue growth through innovative and data-driven performance marketing strategies. As a key member of the marketing team, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and optimizing multi-channel campaigns to increase brand awareness, drive qualified leads, and ultimately contribute to the company's revenue goals.

A typical day might look like

Developing and implementing integrated performance marketing campaigns across multiple channels such as SEO/SEM, paid and organic social media, display ads, and influencer collaborations. Each day involves strategizing and executing campaigns to boost brand visibility and engagement.

Overseeing audience management, creative development, budget allocation, and bidding strategies to enhance campaign efficiency. This includes setting up technical aspects and analyzing campaign performance regularly to ensure optimal results.

Collaborating with diverse teams to craft compelling messaging and content that resonates with our target audience. Daily activities involve brainstorming sessions and content creation to drive audience engagement effectively.

Analyzing campaign performance data daily to identify patterns, glean insights, and spot optimization opportunities. This involves interpreting data metrics to enhance return on investment (ROI) and continually improve campaign effectiveness.

Managing budget distribution and forecasting to ensure campaigns stay within budget while achieving desired outcomes. Daily tasks involve monitoring spending and adjusting strategies to meet campaign objectives.

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in performance marketing. Each day includes researching new opportunities for growth and innovative marketing strategies.

Leading the development and optimization of landing pages and conversion funnels to improve lead generation and customer acquisition metrics. This entails refining landing pages and funnels to maximize conversion rates and drive business growth.

Implementing A/B testing and other experiments daily to optimize campaign performance and drive incremental improvements in key metrics. This involves continuously testing and refining various elements of campaigns to achieve better results.



This job is for you if you have

Relevant experience in performance marketing, preferably in the B2B SaaS or technology industry.

In-platform expertise with Google Adwords and YouTube Ads and with familiarity with social ad platforms and programmatic DSPs (including ad ops such as pixels and tracking).

Proven track record of successfully managing multi-channel marketing campaigns and driving measurable results.

A hands-on approach and willingness to dive into the details to ensure successful execution of marketing campaigns

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, generate insights, and make data-driven decisions.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience with marketing automation platforms (e.g., Marketo, HubSpot) and analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics) preferred.

Passion for technology and innovation; understanding of the developer ecosystem a plus.

$140,000 -$170,000 USD