Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is seeking an experienced Senior Performance Marketing Manager to lead our digital marketing efforts. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of driving customer acquisition and revenue growth through innovative and data-driven performance marketing strategies. As a key member of the marketing team, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and optimizing multi-channel campaigns to increase brand awareness, drive qualified leads, and ultimately contribute to the company's revenue goals.
A typical day might look like
Developing and implementing integrated performance marketing campaigns across multiple channels such as SEO/SEM, paid and organic social media, display ads, and influencer collaborations. Each day involves strategizing and executing campaigns to boost brand visibility and engagement.
Overseeing audience management, creative development, budget allocation, and bidding strategies to enhance campaign efficiency. This includes setting up technical aspects and analyzing campaign performance regularly to ensure optimal results.
Collaborating with diverse teams to craft compelling messaging and content that resonates with our target audience. Daily activities involve brainstorming sessions and content creation to drive audience engagement effectively.
Analyzing campaign performance data daily to identify patterns, glean insights, and spot optimization opportunities. This involves interpreting data metrics to enhance return on investment (ROI) and continually improve campaign effectiveness.
Managing budget distribution and forecasting to ensure campaigns stay within budget while achieving desired outcomes. Daily tasks involve monitoring spending and adjusting strategies to meet campaign objectives.
Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in performance marketing. Each day includes researching new opportunities for growth and innovative marketing strategies.
Leading the development and optimization of landing pages and conversion funnels to improve lead generation and customer acquisition metrics. This entails refining landing pages and funnels to maximize conversion rates and drive business growth.
Implementing A/B testing and other experiments daily to optimize campaign performance and drive incremental improvements in key metrics. This involves continuously testing and refining various elements of campaigns to achieve better results.
This job is for you if you have
Relevant experience in performance marketing, preferably in the B2B SaaS or technology industry.
In-platform expertise with Google Adwords and YouTube Ads and with familiarity with social ad platforms and programmatic DSPs (including ad ops such as pixels and tracking).
Proven track record of successfully managing multi-channel marketing campaigns and driving measurable results.
A hands-on approach and willingness to dive into the details to ensure successful execution of marketing campaigns
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, generate insights, and make data-driven decisions.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Experience with marketing automation platforms (e.g., Marketo, HubSpot) and analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics) preferred.
Passion for technology and innovation; understanding of the developer ecosystem a plus.
$140,000 -$170,000 USD
|Location
|United States
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.