Engineering Manager - Pipelines

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

We're looking for an Engineering Manager to join our Pipelines teams, and help deliver the platform that’s used every day by some of the best software teams in the world. As their Engineering Manager you will manage and lead the engineers on that team, facilitate delivery of work, and partner with their Product Manager to deliver a groundbreaking development tool that's already proving its value.

You may spend time working directly with customers and collaborate closely with engineers and designers, plan and deliver changes that meaningfully improve how our customers ship software.

An engineering manager at Buildkite brings three qualities: a great leader, someone who can keep their team moving, and a passion for technology and developer experience.

What a typical day might look like:

Grow, empower, and lead a team of engineers both from a product delivery but also a personal and career growth perspective.

Iteratively identify and drive improvements in processes, team dynamics, the development cycle, or anything that could increase team health, psychological safety, and delivery velocity.

Collaborate with your Product counterpart to figure out what the team will be working on next, plan for it, and rally the team around goals, vision and strategy.

Be an active member of the Engineering and Product leadership team, and make an impact beyond your team.

Aligns with other teams in Buildkite to deliver strategic outcomes.

Solve problems, some very different shaped problems, in a remote working environment.

Evaluate and communicate tradeoffs, prioritise, listen, unblock others, make final decisions, and have fun.

What we're looking for:

Excellent communication and people skills.

Ability to break down and work with the team to deliver work.

A continuous improvement and growth mindset.

Ideally, previous experience in people leadership, line management and mentoring of a small to medium team.

Skills in coaching (individuals, the team and people outside of the team), diplomacy, leadership (including servant leadership), communication and facilitation.

Previous experience delivering large software projects in software engineering teams, in an environment where quality, reliability, and high engineering standards were valued.

Excellent attention to detail, organisational and time management skills. As a startup, Buildkite can be hectic at times but having those skills it'll be very easy for you and your team to keep a great work/life balance.

You share and are passionate about our values, and will ensure they guide the team and you own actions and behaviours.

Most of our developers are in Australia and New Zealand. We believe things are easier if all new roles are located here for ease of collaboration.

Preferred skills

Experience with high-scale, complex systems, preferably in the Ruby (on Rails) environment, and deep understanding of CI/CD pipelines

Experience working at small, agile companies, but also in environments with competing priorities where decision making was part of your day to day.

A hobby or interest you want to share with others.

A technical passion.



$175,000 - $200,000 AUD

$188,000 - $215,000 NZD







