Engineering Manager - Pipelines

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
We're looking for an Engineering Manager to join our Pipelines teams, and help deliver the platform that’s used every day by some of the best software teams in the world. As their Engineering Manager you will manage and lead the engineers on that team, facilitate delivery of work, and partner with their Product Manager to deliver a groundbreaking development tool that's already proving its value.
You may spend time working directly with customers and collaborate closely with engineers and designers, plan and deliver changes that meaningfully improve how our customers ship software.
An engineering manager at Buildkite brings three qualities: a great leader, someone who can keep their team moving, and a passion for technology and developer experience.
What a typical day might look like:
Grow, empower, and lead a team of engineers both from a product delivery but also a personal and career growth perspective.
Iteratively identify and drive improvements in processes, team dynamics, the development cycle, or anything that could increase team health, psychological safety, and delivery velocity.
Collaborate with your Product counterpart to figure out what the team will be working on next, plan for it, and rally the team around goals, vision and strategy.
Be an active member of the Engineering and Product leadership team, and make an impact beyond your team.
Aligns with other teams in Buildkite to deliver strategic outcomes.
Solve problems, some very different shaped problems, in a remote working environment.
Evaluate and communicate tradeoffs, prioritise, listen, unblock others, make final decisions, and have fun.
What we're looking for:
Excellent communication and people skills.
Ability to break down and work with the team to deliver work.
A continuous improvement and growth mindset.
Ideally, previous experience in people leadership, line management and mentoring of a small to medium team.
Skills in coaching (individuals, the team and people outside of the team), diplomacy, leadership (including servant leadership), communication and facilitation.
Previous experience delivering large software projects in software engineering teams, in an environment where quality, reliability, and high engineering standards were valued.
Excellent attention to detail, organisational and time management skills. As a startup, Buildkite can be hectic at times but having those skills it'll be very easy for you and your team to keep a great work/life balance.
You share and are passionate about our values, and will ensure they guide the team and you own actions and behaviours.
Most of our developers are in Australia and New Zealand. We believe things are easier if all new roles are located here for ease of collaboration.
Preferred skills
Experience with high-scale, complex systems, preferably in the Ruby (on Rails) environment, and deep understanding of CI/CD pipelines
Experience working at small, agile companies, but also in environments with competing priorities where decision making was part of your day to day.
A hobby or interest you want to share with others.
A technical passion.
$175,000 - $200,000 AUD
$188,000 - $215,000 NZD
|Location
|Australia and New Zealand
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.