Financial Accountant

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
The Accountant will report directly to the Financial Controller and will be responsible for assisting with maintaining the company's financial records, preparing financial reports, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations. The ideal candidate will have some experience in accounting, financial reporting, and taxation, as well as excellent organisational and communication skills.
A typical day may include:
Assist with maintaining accurate and up-to-date financial records
Participating in the month-end close process including balance sheet reconciliations, prepayments, accruals and revenue recognition
Assist with maintaining the fixed asset register
Assist with the compliance program (audit, company tax returns, BAS/IAS)
Assist with preparing financial statements, including balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statements
Monitor and maintain internal controls to ensure compliance with company policies and procedures
Assist in the preparation of annual budgets and periodic forecasts, monitoring variances and providing explanations for deviations.
Assist with intercompany charges
Perform ad-hoc financial analysis and reporting as needed
What we’re looking for
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field (or currently pursuing)
Relevant experience in accounting / financial roles with a strong understanding of fi and month end processes
Proficient in Microsoft Excel and working experience credit card and expense processing systems, Google Suite, MS Office, Xero and Weel will be advantageous
Detail-oriented and able to work with a high degree of accuracy
Basic knowledge of Australian Accounting Standards and tax regulations
A high level of agility and time management skills with the ability to prioritise effectively and meet deadlines
Excellent organisational and communication skills
Nice to have
Working towards Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) or Chartered Accountant (CA) designation
Experience working in a SaaS company or technology industry
Familiarity with venture capital and startup financing structures
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, superannuation, and flexible paid time off.
|Location
|Australia
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.