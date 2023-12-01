Financial Accountant

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Accountant will report directly to the Financial Controller and will be responsible for assisting with maintaining the company's financial records, preparing financial reports, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations. The ideal candidate will have some experience in accounting, financial reporting, and taxation, as well as excellent organisational and communication skills.



A typical day may include:

Assist with maintaining accurate and up-to-date financial records

Participating in the month-end close process including balance sheet reconciliations, prepayments, accruals and revenue recognition

Assist with maintaining the fixed asset register

Assist with the compliance program (audit, company tax returns, BAS/IAS)

Assist with preparing financial statements, including balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statements

Monitor and maintain internal controls to ensure compliance with company policies and procedures

Assist in the preparation of annual budgets and periodic forecasts, monitoring variances and providing explanations for deviations.

Assist with intercompany charges

Perform ad-hoc financial analysis and reporting as needed

What we’re looking for

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field (or currently pursuing)

Relevant experience in accounting / financial roles with a strong understanding of fi and month end processes

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and working experience credit card and expense processing systems, Google Suite, MS Office, Xero and Weel will be advantageous

Detail-oriented and able to work with a high degree of accuracy

Basic knowledge of Australian Accounting Standards and tax regulations

A high level of agility and time management skills with the ability to prioritise effectively and meet deadlines

Excellent organisational and communication skills

Nice to have