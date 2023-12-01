About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

As a Buildkite IT Support Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless operation of our technological infrastructure, empowering our remote-first team to excel in their work. Operating at the intersection of our Engineering and People & Culture departments, you will be instrumental in optimizing our systems and processes to support our distributed workforce.

A typical day for an IT Support Specialist might include:

Managing the Buildkite internal help desk, providing timely and effective assistance with information technology systems, with a focus on remote support.

Guiding remote employees through systems configuration, troubleshooting, and maintenance, leveraging remote access tools and virtual collaboration platforms.

Listening attentively to remote employee inquiries and proactively resolving issues, ensuring minimal disruption to their workflow.

Overseeing device management and the asset lifecycle for our distributed staff, including laptop ordering, provisioning, and storing, ensuring efficient deployment and maintenance of hardware for remote work environments.

Maintaining a high-quality remote employee experience through proficient provisioning and maintenance of IT resources tailored to remote settings.

Exposure to technologies like Single Sign-On (SSO) for secure and seamless remote employee onboarding, offboarding, and access management.

Coordinating information technology projects with a remote-first mindset, collaborating with internal and external stakeholders across different time zones.

Implementing and managing Vanta compliance and security assessments to ensure our remote systems adhere to industry standards and best practices.

Optimizing and managing local and remote company networks to ensure reliable connectivity and performance for remote team members.

Handling installations, upgrades, and configurations of IT service-related hardware and software, considering remote deployment challenges.

Manage software licenses, with a focus on remote-friendly solutions.

This role is for you if you have: