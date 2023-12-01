Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
As a Buildkite IT Support Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the seamless operation of our technological infrastructure, empowering our remote-first team to excel in their work. Operating at the intersection of our Engineering and People & Culture departments, you will be instrumental in optimizing our systems and processes to support our distributed workforce.
A typical day for an IT Support Specialist might include:
Managing the Buildkite internal help desk, providing timely and effective assistance with information technology systems, with a focus on remote support.
Guiding remote employees through systems configuration, troubleshooting, and maintenance, leveraging remote access tools and virtual collaboration platforms.
Listening attentively to remote employee inquiries and proactively resolving issues, ensuring minimal disruption to their workflow.
Overseeing device management and the asset lifecycle for our distributed staff, including laptop ordering, provisioning, and storing, ensuring efficient deployment and maintenance of hardware for remote work environments.
Maintaining a high-quality remote employee experience through proficient provisioning and maintenance of IT resources tailored to remote settings.
Exposure to technologies like Single Sign-On (SSO) for secure and seamless remote employee onboarding, offboarding, and access management.
Coordinating information technology projects with a remote-first mindset, collaborating with internal and external stakeholders across different time zones.
Implementing and managing Vanta compliance and security assessments to ensure our remote systems adhere to industry standards and best practices.
Optimizing and managing local and remote company networks to ensure reliable connectivity and performance for remote team members.
Handling installations, upgrades, and configurations of IT service-related hardware and software, considering remote deployment challenges.
Manage software licenses, with a focus on remote-friendly solutions.
This role is for you if you have:
Proficiency in system installation, configuration, and analysis, with a keen understanding of remote technology infrastructure.
Comprehensive knowledge of networks and cloud computing, with an emphasis on remote access and security protocols.
Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills, crucial for effective remote support and collaboration.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, especially in diagnosing and resolving remote technical issues.
Demonstrated ability to work cross-functionally and establish trust with internal stakeholders in a remote-first environment.
Previous experience in a help desk or front-line technical troubleshooting role, or relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Business Information Systems, or related fields.
Experience administering Single Sign-On, and employee provisioning tools, with a focus on remote user management.
Experience with Vanta compliance and security assessments, ensuring adherence to industry standards.
Experience as an IT Support Specialist with the capability to engage in strategic planning for remote technology infrastructure.
Involvement in early or growth-stage startups, preferably with experience in remote-first organizational cultures.
Passion for technology, energy, and/or environmental initiatives.
|Location
|Australia
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.