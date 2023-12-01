About The Role

We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.



Buildkite is looking for a Partner Marketing Manager to collaborate with our Partner team. This role will identify, craft, and execute on any partner co-marketing opportunities with Buildkite partners, including virtual and physical events and coordinating all content and logistics around these opportunities. You’ll own the execution of all partner events, from user groups to enterprise events to our attendance at large scale conferences. We’re looking for someone to work with our broader Product & Marketing teams to define messaging and positioning for events and with Partners, including the ‘better together’ narratives and messages execution strategies for the target audience. You’ll be able to craft compelling partner content, bringing together stories and content from across all parts of Buildkite and our customers’ to continue to evangelize the brand into our partner network and deliver across channels such as blogs, webinars, social media, and email. The role will work with cross-functional teams to create and execute strategic partner plans, team development, and marketing enabling Buildkite to meet their partner goals. It will also co-craft event acquisition and follow up strategy with our marketing & sales teams. Working with our Partners to identify and qualify mutually rewarding sales activities, go-to-market strategies and business opportunities. You'll evangelize the joint partners solution and value proposition internally through Buildkite and externally with partners & customers as identified in collaboration with the partners and our Sales organization.



A day for a Partner Marketing Manager at Buildkite might look like:

Meet with your Marketing & Partner colleagues to develop a strategic partner plan in collaboration with Buildkite Leadership.

Collaborating with our core Partners and Partner Managers to build out a local event or activation to drive sales opportunities.

Create and evandualise ‘better together’ narratives for consumption across Buildkite and our partners.

Collaborate with your Marketing & Sales colleagues to provide support during sales opportunities and marketing campaigns.

Build win-wire content to deliver back proof points of success into our partners.

Work closely with Partner & Marketing leadership to be able to execute on our presence at large scale industry events such as AWS re:Invent.

What we're after:

Ability to work directly with Services and Software partners to build and execute joint-marketing plans that are customer-centric and deliver customer demand, revenue growth, and have a positive impact.

Have innovated and built best-in-class partner marketing programs and motions to successfully capture Enterprise’s attention.

Have organized, assisted and implemented partner-led marketing events, including networking dinners, seminars and trade shows.

Ability to work on a local and global level to drive partner marketing programs and campaigns in various countries.

Knowledge of the DevOps tooling or broader SaaS ecosystem

Ideally have experience interacting with hyperscalers such as AWS & Google

Good communication skills. You value empathy and kindness and are able to articulate your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

Ability to be self-motivated and have strong self management skills. We are a remote company, so you will need to be comfortable stepping into gaps in the planning, taking initiative, and identifying what needs to be done and how to get it done.

Learn fast. You might not be an expert in everything we do initially, but you will quickly become an expert in some aspects. You are comfortable diving in and learning things, even if they are new to you.

Salary: $130,000 - $180,000 USD Base