Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is looking for a Partner Manager to take charge of dynamic partnerships and drive strategic growth in a collaborative team environment. This role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to create and execute strategic partner plans, foster team development, and drive marketing campaigns, enabling Buildkite to achieve its partner goals. You’ll work with our partners to identify and qualify mutually rewarding sales activities, go-to-market strategies and business opportunities. Reporting to the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances the Partner Manager will be a key member of the sales team and will work within it to drive all lines of business, removing technical barriers, architecting business solutions and bringing forward new business. While managing the regional partner relationships, you will identify practical "better together" narratives for our partners. This role also involves developing strategies and sales campaigns tailored to targeted accounts.
What we're after:
Ability to build and maintain partnerships with technology providers and solution integrators.
Knowledge of the DevOps tooling or broader SaaS ecosystem
Ideally have experience interacting with hyperscalers such as AWS & Google
Possesses a natural executive presence, exceptional communication skills, and a reputation for being genuine
Like solving problems on behalf of our customers. You are happy identifying how partnerships can better serve our customers and ‘unblock’ their development processes.
Good communication skills. You value empathy and kindness and are able to articulate your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.
Ability to be self-motivated and have strong self management skills. We are a remote company, so you will need to be comfortable stepping into gaps in the planning, taking initiative, and identifying what needs to be done and how to get it done.
Learn fast. We’re not expecting you to be an expert in everything we do initially, but you will quickly become an expert in some aspects. You are comfortable diving in and learning things, even if they are new to you.
A typical day for a Partner Manager at Buildkite might look like:
Meet with your Marketing & Sales colleagues to develop a strategic partner plan in collaboration with Buildkite Leadership.
Collaborating with our core Partners to build out a local event or activation to drive sales opportunities.
Run QBRs and strategy sessions with partners to advance the relationship and build objectives for the short, medium and long term.
Create and evangelize ‘better together’ narratives for consumption across Buildkite and our partners.
Collaborate with your Marketing & Sales colleagues to provide support during sales opportunities and marketing campaigns.
Salary: $100,000 - $140,000 USD Base + variable
|Location
|United States - West Coast
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.