Partner Manager - AU

About The Role

We’re building tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Uber, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.



Buildkite is looking for a Partner Manager to take charge of dynamic partnerships and drive strategic growth in a collaborative team environment. This role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to create and execute strategic partner plans, foster team development, and drive marketing campaigns, enabling Buildkite to achieve its partner goals. You’ll work with our partners to identify and qualify mutually rewarding sales activities, go-to-market strategies and business opportunities. Reporting to the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances the Partner Manager will be a key member of the sales team and will work within it to drive all lines of business, removing technical barriers, architecting business solutions and bringing forward new business. While managing the regional partner relationships, you will identify practical "better together" narratives for our partners. This role also involves developing strategies and sales campaigns tailored to targeted accounts.



A typical day for a Partner Manager at Buildkite might look like:

Meet with your Marketing & Sales colleagues to develop a strategic partner plan in collaboration with Buildkite Leadership.

Collaborating with our core Partners to build out a local event or activation to drive sales opportunities.

Run QBRs and strategy sessions with partners to advance the relationship and build objectives for the short, medium and long term.

Create and evangelize ‘better together’ narratives for consumption across Buildkite and our partners.

Collaborate with your Marketing & Sales colleagues to provide support during sales opportunities and marketing campaigns.

What we're after:

Ability to build and maintain partnerships with technology providers and solution integrators.

Knowledge of the DevOps tooling or broader SaaS ecosystem

Ideally have experience interacting with hyperscalers such as AWS & Google

Possesses a natural executive presence, exceptional communication skills, and a reputation for being genuine

Like solving problems on behalf of our customers. You are happy identifying how partnerships can better serve our customers and ‘unblock’ their development processes.

Good communication skills. You value empathy and kindness and are able to articulate your ideas and feelings when writing or speaking.

Ability to be self-motivated and have strong self management skills. We are a remote company, so you will need to be comfortable stepping into gaps in the planning, taking initiative, and identifying what needs to be done and how to get it done.

Learn fast. We’re not expecting you to be an expert in everything we do initially, but you will quickly become an expert in some aspects. You are comfortable diving in and learning things, even if they are new to you.

$140,000 - $220,000 AUD