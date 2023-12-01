Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.
Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.
The Buildkite BDR Manager oversees a remote and global team of 5 business development representatives (BDRs), acting as a player-coach to help the reps achieve targets and exceed expectations. As a BDR Manager, you will be able to help shape both the outbound and inbound strategies, while managing a team of talented BDRs primarily focused on outbound prospecting and net new logos.
A typical day as an BDR Manager at Buildkite might include:
Train a team of BDRs to identify, contact and schedule qualified meetings for sales
Mentor a team of BDRs to drive impactful results
Coach a team of BDRs through shadowing, role playing, process improvement and performance reporting in 1:1s
Work with sales, marketing, and revenue operations to continuously improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the BDR team
Work with revenue operations to build and iterate on BDR books of business and documentation
Own the BDR content library; build messaging to help the BDR team prospect and engage with multiple buyer personas to communicate Buildkite’s value
Work closely with sales, revenue operations to manage BDR welcoming program and ongoing training
Collaborate with marketing, product, sales and more on aligning on campaigns, strategic initiatives and processes to ultimately drive more qualified meetings
Assist with recruiting, hiring, and onboarding of new BDRs
This role suits you if you have:
Experience managing or leading a team of BDRs/SDRs remotely
Prior experience supporting outbound and inbound motions for a B2B software company as a quota bearing BDR; bonus points if it is in the developer tool space
Prior experience working with CRMs like HubSpot or Salesforce, sales engagement platforms like Apollo, Outreach or Salesloft
It would be nice to also have
Prior experience working for a company in the developer tool space
Prior experience admining tools in the BDR/SDR tech stack
Prior sales copywriting experience
Knowledge and understanding of DevOps, DevSecOps and
$95,000-$125,000 USD Base + 20% Variable USD
|Location
|United States
|Hours
|Full-time
|Role Type
|Permanent
We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.
Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚
We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.
If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com
We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.
We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.
In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.
We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.
Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.
We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.
Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.
Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.
Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.
If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.