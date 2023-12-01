NewCI/CD in 2023. Check out the December Release for usage metrics, platform improvements, and a sneak peek at upcoming features.
Person looking at points around a globe

BDR Manager

Build tools for the best
software teams in the world.

About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Buildkite BDR Manager oversees a remote and global team of 5 business development representatives (BDRs), acting as a player-coach to help the reps achieve targets and exceed expectations. As a BDR Manager, you will be able to help shape both the outbound and inbound strategies, while managing a team of talented BDRs primarily focused on outbound prospecting and net new logos.  

A typical day as an BDR Manager at Buildkite might include:

  • Train a team of BDRs to identify, contact and schedule qualified meetings for sales 

  • Mentor a team of BDRs to drive impactful results 

  • Coach a team of BDRs through shadowing, role playing, process improvement and performance reporting in 1:1s 

  • Work with sales, marketing, and revenue operations to continuously improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the BDR team 

  • Work with revenue operations to build and iterate on BDR books of business and documentation   

  • Own the BDR content library; build messaging to help the BDR team prospect and engage with multiple buyer personas to communicate Buildkite’s value

  • Work closely with sales, revenue operations to manage BDR welcoming program and ongoing training 

  • Collaborate with marketing, product, sales and more on aligning on campaigns, strategic initiatives and processes to ultimately drive more qualified meetings

  • Assist with recruiting, hiring, and onboarding of new BDRs

This role suits you if you have:

  • Experience managing or leading a team of BDRs/SDRs remotely

  • Prior experience supporting outbound and inbound motions for a B2B software company as a quota bearing BDR; bonus points if it is in the developer tool space 

  • Prior experience working with CRMs like HubSpot or Salesforce, sales engagement platforms like Apollo, Outreach or Salesloft

It would be nice to also have

  • Prior experience working for a company in the developer tool space

  • Prior experience admining tools in the BDR/SDR tech stack

  • Prior sales copywriting experience

  • Knowledge and understanding of DevOps, DevSecOps and

$95,000-$125,000 USD Base + 20% Variable USD

LocationUnited States
HoursFull-time
Role TypePermanent

About Us

We build tools to help the best software teams stay happy and productive. We’ve rethought how CI/CD should work and have built a platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and is able to scale to the needs of the most demanding high-growth tech companies including Shopify, Pinterest, Wayfair, Cruise, PagerDuty, Culture Amp, and Canva.

Buildkite is a differently shaped company that values work-life balance and supports staff to work the ways that make sense for them. From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company that is people-centered, supportive and just a little bit weird 💚

To Apply

We have some details at this link which you can fill in. You don’t need to complete every section, just send through any link or document you’re proud of that helps us understand your skillset. This doesn’t have to be a resume, but it can be. There’s also a section to write some words about you and why this role interests you if you like.

If you have any questions or if you’d like to find out more about working at Buildkite, please email careers@buildkite.com

Apply Now →

Why Apply?

Small team, global impact

We believe small companies are beautiful, and that small teams can achieve big things. This makes everyone on the team an important part of Buildkite.

Flexible work hours

We don’t keep set office hours, so you can shift your hours around life’s commitments and non-work activities. Take time out of work for exercise, family or whatever life throws at you.

Support and growth

In a small but growing company, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects, and ship work that helps customers.

Work from anywhere

We’re a globally distributed company, and all our work happens remotely. Work from your home office, a co-working space, or your local cat café.

Benefits

Learning & development

Invest in your personal and professional development with a yearly budget to spend on travel, conferences, workshops, courses, and books.

Health cover

We’ll make sure that you and your family have access to comprehensive health and hospital cover, no matter which country you live in.

Parental leave

Take time out to set up a new family, with 6 months of paid leave if you’re the primary carer, and 3 months if you’re secondary. You can use it flexibly, change between primary and secondary, and take the same leave for a still birth. We also keep paying super/401k for 6 months if you take unpaid leave.

Home office & coworking

Set yourself up with a great work environment, either at home or in a co-working space. With a budget for a desk and chair, and a new computer as well as any other tech, we’ll get you ready to work effectively in your environment. Even if you choose to work from home you will have access to a co-working budget for the days you want to connect with your wider community.

Wellness & paid time off

Take care of your health and wellbeing away from the screen, with 6 weeks of paid leave per year, the ability to take time out of work for fitness, and a yearly budget to spend on things like yoga, climbing, personal training, or a day at the zoo.

Working at Buildkite has given me the freedom to grow and flourish in all aspects of my life, personally and professionally. I’m proud to be a part of such a passionate and supportive team.
Headshot of Eleanor.

Eleanor
Engineer

Some of the team on a Zoom video call.

Other Open Positions

Get in touch

If you’ve got any questions or issues with the application process, please let us know.

Email careers@buildkite.com