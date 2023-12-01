About The Role

Buildkite’s mission is to unblock every developer on the planet. And our CI/CD platform is used by the best engineering teams in the world, including Airbnb, Shopify, PagerDuty, and Lyft.

The Buildkite BDR Manager oversees a remote and global team of 5 business development representatives (BDRs), acting as a player-coach to help the reps achieve targets and exceed expectations. As a BDR Manager, you will be able to help shape both the outbound and inbound strategies, while managing a team of talented BDRs primarily focused on outbound prospecting and net new logos.

A typical day as an BDR Manager at Buildkite might include:

Train a team of BDRs to identify, contact and schedule qualified meetings for sales

Mentor a team of BDRs to drive impactful results

Coach a team of BDRs through shadowing, role playing, process improvement and performance reporting in 1:1s

Work with sales, marketing, and revenue operations to continuously improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the BDR team

Work with revenue operations to build and iterate on BDR books of business and documentation

Own the BDR content library; build messaging to help the BDR team prospect and engage with multiple buyer personas to communicate Buildkite’s value

Work closely with sales, revenue operations to manage BDR welcoming program and ongoing training

Collaborate with marketing, product, sales and more on aligning on campaigns, strategic initiatives and processes to ultimately drive more qualified meetings

Assist with recruiting, hiring, and onboarding of new BDRs

This role suits you if you have:

Experience managing or leading a team of BDRs/SDRs remotely

Prior experience supporting outbound and inbound motions for a B2B software company as a quota bearing BDR; bonus points if it is in the developer tool space

Prior experience working with CRMs like HubSpot or Salesforce, sales engagement platforms like Apollo, Outreach or Salesloft

It would be nice to also have

Prior experience working for a company in the developer tool space

Prior experience admining tools in the BDR/SDR tech stack

Prior sales copywriting experience

Knowledge and understanding of DevOps, DevSecOps and

$95,000-$125,000 USD Base + 20% Variable USD