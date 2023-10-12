Security hardening can be a depressing rabbit hole. Join us for a humorous, educational adventure in the quest towards a more secure Buildkite agent.
Key things to consider in the quest to bring all the performance, flexibility, and cost benefits of Kubernetes to your CI/CD.
Exploring the tradeoffs of different database indexes; from sequential integers, randomly generated UUIDs, to time-based identifiers and the latest & greatest UUIDv7
Consider how security, compliance & governance might seamlessly work in CI/CD, and strike the right balance between efficiency and security.
Learn how to ensure your Terraform projects are collaborative, scalable, secure, and resilient by managing them in shared CI/CD pipelines.
Learn how to use the new Kubernetes (k8s) stack to deploy Buildkite agents to any cloud, including using kind, AKS, EKS, and GKE.
Creating a CI/CD pipeline is only the first step. Optimizing it is the real journey, but there are best practices anyone can follow to improve their CI/CD maturity.
Slow, unreliable CI/CD? Learn how to use SLOs, SLIs, and Error Budgets to maintain focus, prioritize effort, and rebuild developer trust in CI/CD.
Learn how to customize and extend Buildkite CI/CD pipelines using plugins. We'll look at how to manage secrets in pipelines with HashiCorp Vault.
A detailed comparison of Buildkite & Jenkins, understand how Buildkite improves on many of Jenkins' great features with added flexibility, & control.