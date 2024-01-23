How nib scales ML and conversational AI workflows

Discover how nib created scalable and efficient model training using dynamic CI/CD pipelines.

Description

In this webinar (originally presented at Buildkite's Unblock conference), Dom covers nib's approach to building consistent and high-quality models for use in their AI assistant, nibby. In particular, Dom talks about:

  • Using specialized models to scale nibby across their website, mobile, app, and phone system.
  • Versioning models with Rasa and Buildkite to roll back changes with confidence.
  • Dynamically generating pipelines at runtime to avoid unnecessary retraining cycles.
  • Displaying model training results in digestible formats on each build.

Register to hear all the details.

