In this webinar (originally presented at Buildkite's Unblock conference), Andy covers what machine learning is and the complexities that require special treatment in CI/CD pipelines. In particular, Andy talks about:

Using natural language processing (NLP) models to analyze employee survey responses.

Differences to conventional pipelines due to the scale of data and number of parameters.

Tracking the code version and parameters that produce a model.

Integrating with third-party tools like AWS Batch, Athena, and SageMaker with Buildkite's API.

Including human inspection before making deployment decisions.

