CI/CD Best Practices: What we've learned from over 1,000 customers

Learn about running secure CI/CD at scale, including types of CI/CD, security considerations, and Buildkite's approach to CI/CD security.

Description

In this webinar, we'll discuss CI/CD best practices from our experience working with over 1,000 customers to help them quickly and confidently ship quality code.

You'll learn:

  • Dashboard Creation: Why (and how) to build a unified view for all CI/CD projects, helping track vital metrics to address build issues early.
  • DRY Templates: Using DRY for multi-environment deployments using tools like Helm or Terraform
  • Speeding up builds with strategies like parallelization and target skipping
  • Addressing pipeline flakiness
  • Shift from static to dynamic pipeline configurations for more manageable and cost-effective CI/CD practices

Join Dan Ring and Mike Morgan, Solutions Architects at Buildkite, for this session. We will send a link of the recording to all registrants for those who may be unable to attend the live session.

Related webinars

Buildkite presenter Mike Morgan with Rippling team members discussing reducing infrastructure cost through moving CI to AWS spot instances

40 minutes

How Rippling reduced cost and improved developer experience by moving CI to spot instances

Learn how Rippling optimizes CI/CD with Buildkite and AWS spot instances, including cost evaluation, managing spot challenges, ensuring fast builds, and maintaining developer experience.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan
How Persona reduced its flaky test rate from 30% to 7%

40 minutes

How Persona reduced its flaky test rate from 30% to 7%

Learn how Persona migrated source code control and CI/CD systems to achieve faster builds at lower cost.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan
Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

40 minutes

Building containers on Kubernetes: How to get unstuck

Learn about developer-friendly practices, choosing the right tools, and security implications to consider when building containers within containers.

Headshot of Peter BuckleyHeadshot of James McShane

Peter Buckley and James McShane

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service