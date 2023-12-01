Fix Improve pipeline filter usability. ( Pipelines )

Fix Support links to deeply-nested GitLab repositories. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve pipelines-schema JSON Schema. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Link to relevant job from GitHub commit statuses after retries. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve efficiency of build list data loading. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API build requests. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API job requests. ( Pipelines )

Feature Create build annotations using the REST API. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Hide info-level annotations from build failures tab. ( Pipelines )

Fix Improve accuracy of pipeline build counts. ( Pipelines )

Fix Consistently display rendered emoji from short codes in Clusters navigation sidebar. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Ability to alter concurrency limit dynamically for CancelBuildWorker. ( Pipelines )

Fix Ensure a job only starts if it's assigned to the right agent. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Improve speed and efficiency of scheduled builds by processing them in parallel. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix local plugin with one path component. ( Pipelines )

Fix When a parent build is canceled, ensure trigger jobs with a block step are canceled. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Enhanced handling of NoSuchBucket errors like AccessDenied for Build Exports. ( Pipelines )

Fix Improved agent ping cycle to remove unintended latency. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix 404 issues when using read replicas. ( Pipelines )

Fix Only script jobs should have timeout_in_minutes not trigger jobs. ( Pipelines )

Fix Fix interpolating default values. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add step ID and signature to build API. ( Pipelines )

Fix Invalidate the cache when reset so org can see quota changes immediately. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Use read replica for Builds API to reduce load on primate DB. ( Pipelines )

Fix Rate limit each build to 1000 meta-data set calls per min. ( Pipelines )

Fix Detect when tables are under heavy load. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Simplify our internal logging. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Enhance selected DB columns to use bigint (8 bytes -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807). ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Update gem version. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Show banner on org locked page when in maintenance mode. ( Pipelines )

Feature Email customers with elastic stacks using go1.x runtime with deprecation notice. ( Pipelines )

Fix Use service quotas for pipeline uploads. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Inform customers about the processing of webhooks during a maintenance window. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Add audit logging for locking and unlocking of org. ( Pipelines )

Fix Verify a job is assigned to the agent that is trying to run it. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Agent ping confirms job_id is present before doing anything. ( Pipelines )

Enhancement Refresh links throughout Test Analytics to be more accessible. ( Test Analytics )

Fix All Test Analytics links that occur within a table row to wrap the entire row. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Links in our stack trace logs are now fully clickable. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement REST API runs endpoint allows filtering by build_id. ( Test Analytics )

Feature Our Test Analytics REST API endpoints are out of beta. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Make test#show build link take you to relevant step in your pipelines build page as per execution#show. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Update error states across our Test Analytics tables to ensure consistency. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix a race condition leading to runs remaining in an unfinished state. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Revamp run and test execution metadata styles. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Make the hide spans experience better. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Load more spans more easily in `Span timeline` tab. ( Test Analytics )

Feature Add Playwright support to test-collector-javascript. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Automatically update test suite slug name when renaming a suite. ( Test Analytics )

Enhancement Document how to solve rubygem conflicts with our collector. ( Test Analytics )

Fix Fix checkout of short commit hashes. ( Agent )

Fix Fix parsing pipelines that use a string as the skip key in a matrix adjustment. ( Agent )

Enhancement Use alpine from ECR in all Docker builds. ( Agent )

Fix Fix typo in environment variable name for allowed-plugins. ( Agent )

Enhancement Experiment with pty-raw avoiding LF→CRLF mapping by setting PTY to raw mode. ( Agent )

Fix Fix flaky TestLockFileRetriesAndTimesOut. ( Agent )

Enhancement Parallelize artifact collection. ( Agent )

Enhancement Add log group headers and timestamps to job verification success and failure logs. ( Agent )

Enhancement Use exponential backoff for retries. ( Agent )

Enhancement Make byte quantities more readable. ( Agent )

Enhancement Enhance the functionality of agent log streamers. ( Agent )

Fix Optimize routines by changing the order. ( Agent )

Enhancement Use more efficient pattern matching when traversing. ( Agent )

Enhancement Log warning about short vars on one line (rather than multiple). ( Agent )

Enhancement Use a timestamp field and a timeout check on each write to logs. ( Agent )

Enhancement Reduce information in verification errors. ( Agent )