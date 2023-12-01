Public test reporting

Share your test suite analytics

buildkite.com
Allow read-only access to Test Analytics on your test suites.

Projects can now provide public read-only access to their Test Analytics.

Marking a test suite as public allows unauthenticated users to view:

  • All test suite data
  • Run results
  • Test analytics
  • Test executions
  • Test execution data (For those using Buildkite's Ruby test collector, this includes SQL query data, HTTP request paths, and the execution timeline.)
  • Environment variables that occur on each run:
    • commit_sha
    • branch
    • message
    • url
    • number
    • job_id

Platform updates

Seasonal gifts from us to you

Signed pipelines

Strengthen your security by signing step instructions and verifying the signature before running jobs.

Retry all failed jobs

Fix your builds faster with a single click.

Redesigned build row

Expand builds in the dashboard to see job statuses inline.

★ Pro and Enterprise plans

Simplified queue pausing

Quick access to pause a queue from dispatching jobs to agents.

Scheduled job timeouts

Clean up lingering scheduled jobs by setting a timeout.

Official monorepo plugin

A Buildkite-supported plugin to make CI/CD for monorepos easier.

Test insights directly in your build logs

Deeper integration with Test Analytics helps you quickly spot flaky tests from inline test history.

1% improvements

Some of the work done behind-the-scenes by our Engineering and Product teams, who are constantly shipping features, fixes, and enhancements.

Fix Improve pipeline filter usability. ( Pipelines )
Fix Support links to deeply-nested GitLab repositories. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve pipelines-schema JSON Schema. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Link to relevant job from GitHub commit statuses after retries. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve efficiency of build list data loading. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API build requests. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API job requests. ( Pipelines )
Feature Create build annotations using the REST API. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Hide info-level annotations from build failures tab. ( Pipelines )
Fix Improve accuracy of pipeline build counts. ( Pipelines )
Fix Consistently display rendered emoji from short codes in Clusters navigation sidebar. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Ability to alter concurrency limit dynamically for CancelBuildWorker. ( Pipelines )
Fix Ensure a job only starts if it's assigned to the right agent. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Improve speed and efficiency of scheduled builds by processing them in parallel. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix local plugin with one path component. ( Pipelines )
Fix When a parent build is canceled, ensure trigger jobs with a block step are canceled. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Enhanced handling of NoSuchBucket errors like AccessDenied for Build Exports. ( Pipelines )
Fix Improved agent ping cycle to remove unintended latency. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix 404 issues when using read replicas. ( Pipelines )
Fix Only script jobs should have timeout_in_minutes not trigger jobs. ( Pipelines )
Fix Fix interpolating default values. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add step ID and signature to build API. ( Pipelines )
Fix Invalidate the cache when reset so org can see quota changes immediately. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Use read replica for Builds API to reduce load on primate DB. ( Pipelines )
Fix Rate limit each build to 1000 meta-data set calls per min. ( Pipelines )
Fix Detect when tables are under heavy load. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Simplify our internal logging. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Enhance selected DB columns to use bigint (8 bytes -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807). ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Update gem version. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Show banner on org locked page when in maintenance mode. ( Pipelines )
Feature Email customers with elastic stacks using go1.x runtime with deprecation notice. ( Pipelines )
Fix Use service quotas for pipeline uploads. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Inform customers about the processing of webhooks during a maintenance window. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Add audit logging for locking and unlocking of org. ( Pipelines )
Fix Verify a job is assigned to the agent that is trying to run it. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Agent ping confirms job_id is present before doing anything. ( Pipelines )
Enhancement Refresh links throughout Test Analytics to be more accessible. ( Test Analytics )
Fix All Test Analytics links that occur within a table row to wrap the entire row. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Links in our stack trace logs are now fully clickable. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement REST API runs endpoint allows filtering by build_id. ( Test Analytics )
Feature Our Test Analytics REST API endpoints are out of beta. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Make test#show build link take you to relevant step in your pipelines build page as per execution#show. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Update error states across our Test Analytics tables to ensure consistency. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix a race condition leading to runs remaining in an unfinished state. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Revamp run and test execution metadata styles. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Make the hide spans experience better. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Load more spans more easily in `Span timeline` tab. ( Test Analytics )
Feature Add Playwright support to test-collector-javascript. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Automatically update test suite slug name when renaming a suite. ( Test Analytics )
Enhancement Document how to solve rubygem conflicts with our collector. ( Test Analytics )
Fix Fix checkout of short commit hashes. ( Agent )
Fix Fix parsing pipelines that use a string as the skip key in a matrix adjustment. ( Agent )
Enhancement Use alpine from ECR in all Docker builds. ( Agent )
Fix Fix typo in environment variable name for allowed-plugins. ( Agent )
Enhancement Experiment with pty-raw avoiding LF→CRLF mapping by setting PTY to raw mode. ( Agent )
Fix Fix flaky TestLockFileRetriesAndTimesOut. ( Agent )
Enhancement Parallelize artifact collection. ( Agent )
Enhancement Add log group headers and timestamps to job verification success and failure logs. ( Agent )
Enhancement Use exponential backoff for retries. ( Agent )
Enhancement Make byte quantities more readable. ( Agent )
Enhancement Enhance the functionality of agent log streamers. ( Agent )
Fix Optimize routines by changing the order. ( Agent )
Enhancement Use more efficient pattern matching when traversing. ( Agent )
Enhancement Log warning about short vars on one line (rather than multiple). ( Agent )
Enhancement Use a timestamp field and a timeout check on each write to logs. ( Agent )
Enhancement Reduce information in verification errors. ( Agent )
Enhancement Enhance interpolation helpers. ( Agent )

