Retry all failed jobs

Red builds are no fun. Get those green feels faster by retrying all failed steps in a build with a single click. Why rebuild everything when you only need to retry the failed ones?
Strengthen your security by signing step instructions and verifying the signature before running jobs.
Allow read-only access to Test Analytics on your test suites.
Expand builds in the dashboard to see job statuses inline.
Quick access to pause a queue from dispatching jobs to agents.
Clean up lingering scheduled jobs by setting a timeout.
A Buildkite-supported plugin to make CI/CD for monorepos easier.
Deeper integration with Test Analytics helps you quickly spot flaky tests from inline test history.
Some of the work done behind-the-scenes by our Engineering and Product teams, who are constantly shipping features, fixes, and enhancements.
|Fix
|Improve pipeline filter usability.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Support links to deeply-nested GitLab repositories.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Improve pipelines-schema JSON Schema.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Link to relevant job from GitHub commit statuses after retries.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of build list data loading.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API build requests.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Improve efficiency of data loading for REST API job requests.
|( Pipelines )
|Feature
|Create build annotations using the REST API.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Hide info-level annotations from build failures tab.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Improve accuracy of pipeline build counts.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Consistently display rendered emoji from short codes in Clusters navigation sidebar.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Ability to alter concurrency limit dynamically for CancelBuildWorker.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Ensure a job only starts if it's assigned to the right agent.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Improve speed and efficiency of scheduled builds by processing them in parallel.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Fix local plugin with one path component.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|When a parent build is canceled, ensure trigger jobs with a block step are canceled.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Enhanced handling of NoSuchBucket errors like AccessDenied for Build Exports.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Improved agent ping cycle to remove unintended latency.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Fix 404 issues when using read replicas.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Only script jobs should have timeout_in_minutes not trigger jobs.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Fix interpolating default values.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Add step ID and signature to build API.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Invalidate the cache when reset so org can see quota changes immediately.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Use read replica for Builds API to reduce load on primate DB.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Rate limit each build to 1000 meta-data set calls per min.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Detect when tables are under heavy load.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Simplify our internal logging.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Enhance selected DB columns to use bigint (8 bytes -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807).
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Update gem version.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Show banner on org locked page when in maintenance mode.
|( Pipelines )
|Feature
|Email customers with elastic stacks using go1.x runtime with deprecation notice.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Use service quotas for pipeline uploads.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Inform customers about the processing of webhooks during a maintenance window.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Add audit logging for locking and unlocking of org.
|( Pipelines )
|Fix
|Verify a job is assigned to the agent that is trying to run it.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Agent ping confirms job_id is present before doing anything.
|( Pipelines )
|Enhancement
|Refresh links throughout Test Analytics to be more accessible.
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|All Test Analytics links that occur within a table row to wrap the entire row.
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Links in our stack trace logs are now fully clickable.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|REST API runs endpoint allows filtering by build_id.
|( Test Analytics )
|Feature
|Our Test Analytics REST API endpoints are out of beta.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Make test#show build link take you to relevant step in your pipelines build page as per execution#show.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Update error states across our Test Analytics tables to ensure consistency.
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Fix a race condition leading to runs remaining in an unfinished state.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Revamp run and test execution metadata styles.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Make the hide spans experience better.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Load more spans more easily in `Span timeline` tab.
|( Test Analytics )
|Feature
|Add Playwright support to test-collector-javascript.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Automatically update test suite slug name when renaming a suite.
|( Test Analytics )
|Enhancement
|Document how to solve rubygem conflicts with our collector.
|( Test Analytics )
|Fix
|Fix checkout of short commit hashes.
|( Agent )
|Fix
|Fix parsing pipelines that use a string as the skip key in a matrix adjustment.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Use alpine from ECR in all Docker builds.
|( Agent )
|Fix
|Fix typo in environment variable name for allowed-plugins.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Experiment with pty-raw avoiding LF→CRLF mapping by setting PTY to raw mode.
|( Agent )
|Fix
|Fix flaky TestLockFileRetriesAndTimesOut.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Parallelize artifact collection.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Add log group headers and timestamps to job verification success and failure logs.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Use exponential backoff for retries.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Make byte quantities more readable.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Enhance the functionality of agent log streamers.
|( Agent )
|Fix
|Optimize routines by changing the order.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Use more efficient pattern matching when traversing.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Log warning about short vars on one line (rather than multiple).
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Use a timestamp field and a timeout check on each write to logs.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Reduce information in verification errors.
|( Agent )
|Enhancement
|Enhance interpolation helpers.
|( Agent )