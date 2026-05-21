Tests Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that sets up your pipeline to run tests with Buildkite Test Engine. The plugin downloads the Test Engine Client (bktec), requests an OIDC token, ensures your test suite exists, and exports the environment variables that bktec expects.
The plugin removes the need to manually install bktec, set up authentication, or create your test suite before running tests. The plugin works with every test runner that bktec supports, including RSpec, Jest, pytest, and Go test.
Example
steps:
- label: "RSpec"
command: bktec run
plugins:
- tests#v1.0.0:
test-runner: rspec
result-path: tmp/rspec-result.json
parallelism: 2
Each step must invoke
bktec run (or
bktec plan) in its command — the plugin sets up the environment but does not run the test command for you. The plugin downloads bktec by default; set
install-client: false if bktec is already installed on the agent.
If the
suite-slug attribute is not set, the plugin uses the pipeline slug as the test suite slug. If the test suite does not exist yet, the plugin creates it from the pipeline on the first run.
Examples by runner
Jest
steps:
- label: "Jest"
command: bktec run
plugins:
- tests#v1.0.0:
test-runner: jest
result-path: jest-results.json
parallelism: 4
pytest
steps:
- label: "pytest"
command: bktec run
plugins:
- tests#v1.0.0:
test-runner: pytest
parallelism: 4
Go test
steps:
- label: "Go test"
command: bktec run
plugins:
- tests#v1.0.0:
test-runner: gotest
result-path: gotest-results.xml
parallelism: 4
Dynamic parallelism
To let bktec choose the number of partitions for a target run time, run
bktec plan in a planning step with the
--pipeline-upload flag, pointing at a pipeline template you supply.
bktec plan uploads a follow-up step that runs the test plan.
--pipeline-upload is passed directly to
bktec in
command: because it is not exposed as a plugin option (see Unsupported bktec flags).
steps:
- label: "Plan RSpec"
key: rspec-plan
command: bktec plan --pipeline-upload .buildkite/rspec-template.yml
plugins:
- tests#v1.0.0:
test-runner: rspec
result-path: tmp/rspec-result.json
max-parallelism: 10
target-time: 4m30s
The pipeline template at
.buildkite/rspec-template.yml contains the run step:
steps:
- label: "RSpec"
key: rspec-run
depends_on: rspec-plan
command: bktec run --plan-identifier ${BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_PLAN_IDENTIFIER}
parallelism: ${BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_PARALLELISM}
plugins:
- tests#v1.0.0:
test-runner: rspec
result-path: tmp/rspec-result.json
Docker
When the test command runs inside a Docker container, the plugin downloads bktec on the host (the default) and sets
BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_CLIENT_PATH that you can mount into the container. Set
propagate-environment: true on the Docker plugin so the container picks up the
BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_* variables that are required to run
bktec. Set
client-os and
client-arch when the host operating system or architecture differs from the container.
steps:
- label: "Jest"
command: bktec run
plugins:
- tests#v1.0.0:
test-runner: jest
client-os: linux
result-path: jest-results.json
- docker#v5.13.0:
image: node:24-slim
expand-volume-vars: true
volumes:
- "$$BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_CLIENT_PATH:/usr/local/bin/bktec"
propagate-environment: true
Configuration
bktec options
These options map directly to bktec flags or environment variables. For the full reference, see the Test Engine Client repository.
test-runner (required, string)
Any runner supported by bktec, for example
rspec,
jest,
pytest, or
gotest.
test-cmd (required for
custom and
pytest-pants runners, string)
Command to run tests.
result-path (string)
Path to the test runner’s output file. Required for all runners except
cypress,
pytest,
pytest-pants, and
custom.
suite-slug (optional, string)
Test suite slug. Defaults to the pipeline slug.
test-file-pattern (required for
custom runner, string)
Glob pattern for test files.
test-file-exclude-pattern (optional, string)
Exclude test files matching this pattern.
tag-filters (optional, string)
Filter tests by tag. Currently only supported by pytest.
files (optional, string)
Path to a file that lists test files to run, one per line.
retry-count (optional, integer)
Number of times to retry failing tests.
retry-cmd (optional, string)
Command to run when retrying failed tests. Defaults to
test-cmd.
disable-retry-for-muted-test (optional, boolean)
Disable retry for muted tests.
split-by-example (optional, boolean)
Enable example-level splitting. Not supported by every runner.
location-prefix (optional, string)
Prefix to prepend to test file paths when requesting a test plan.
max-parallelism (optional, integer)
Maximum parallelism for dynamic test plans. Used with
bktec plan.
target-time (optional, string)
Desired target time for the test suite, for example
4m30s. Must be used with
max-parallelism.
plan-identifier (optional, string)
Test plan identifier created by
bktec plan. Set automatically in dynamic mode; can be set manually for static mode.
fail-on-no-tests (optional, boolean)
Exit with an error if no tests are assigned to this node.
upload-results (optional, boolean)
Upload test results to Test Engine. Default:
true. Set to
false if you use the test collectors for richer data collection, or if you want to handle the upload yourself.
Requires bktec 2.7.0 or later.
debug-enabled (optional, boolean)
Enable verbose output.
Plugin options
These options control plugin behavior and are not passed to bktec.
install-client (optional, boolean)
Download the bktec binary, add it to the
PATH, and set
BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_CLIENT_PATH. Default:
true. Set to
false if bktec is already installed on the agent.
client-os (optional, string)
Target OS for the downloaded binary, for example
linux or
darwin. Defaults to the host OS. Useful when the host and a Docker container run different operating systems.
client-arch (optional, string)
Target architecture for the downloaded binary, for example
amd64 or
arm64. Defaults to the host architecture.
client-version (optional, string)
bktec version to download, for example
2.4.0. Defaults to the latest release.
oidc-lifetime (optional, integer)
Lifetime in seconds for the OIDC token. Default:
300.
Unsupported bktec flags
A small number of bktec flags cannot be set through environment variables, so the plugin intentionally does not expose them as options. To use any of these, pass them directly to
bktec in your step’s
command:.
|Flag
|Command
|Notes
--selection-param
run,
plan
|Preview selection
--metadata
run,
plan
|Preview selection
--json
plan
|Print the plan as JSON to stdout
--pipeline-upload
plan
|Upload a follow-up pipeline step that runs the plan
--output
backfill-commit-metadata
|Write tarball locally
--upload
backfill-commit-metadata
|Upload an existing tarball
--version
|Global
|No environment variable needed
Contributing
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/buildkite-plugins/tests-buildkite-plugin.
License
MIT (see LICENSE.txt).