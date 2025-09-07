Buildkite Starter Pipeline

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline to help new users understand how pipelines work.

The pipeline is platform agnostic, which means it can run on any infrastructure. Its behavior is defined in .buildkite/pipeline.yml, including steps to build, test, and deploy. These steps describe launching a shiny new rocket to the moon. 🚀🌕

Create a pipeline

You’ll need a Buildkite account and a running agent to use the pipeline. If you need help setting up Buildkite, see Getting started.

With Buildkite setup, you can quickly create a new pipeline by selecting Add to Buildkite. This prefills the pipeline details using template.yml and includes a command to upload the pipeline definition in pipeline.yml.

License

See LICENSE (MIT)