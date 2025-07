Buildkite Rust Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline to build, lint, and test a Rust application using Cargo and Clippy using Docker.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.

How it works

Lints the Rust code with Clippy. Runs tests with Cargo. Compiles and uploads a Rust binary as a build artifact.

License

See LICENSE (MIT)