Buildkite Ruby rbenv Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to test a Ruby project using rbenv.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:

How it works

This example:

Uses a pre-command hook to load rbenv

Runs Ruby tests using the version specified in .ruby-version

Key files:

pre-command – loads rbenv before each job runs

– loads before each job runs pipeline.yml – defines the pipeline steps

See the Agent hook documentation for more information about Buildkite’s agent hooks.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)