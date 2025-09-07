Buildkite Ruby rbenv Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to test a Ruby project using rbenv.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:
How it works
This example:
- Uses a pre-command hook to load
rbenv
- Runs Ruby tests using the version specified in
.ruby-version
Key files:
pre-command– loads
rbenvbefore each job runs
pipeline.yml– defines the pipeline steps
See the Agent hook documentation for more information about Buildkite’s agent hooks.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)