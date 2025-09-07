Buildkite Ruby Docker Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to test a Ruby project using Docker.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:
How it works
This example:
- Uses the Ruby Docker image
- Defines a Docker Compose service to run tests
- Uses a simple RSpec test suite for demonstration
Key files:
Dockerfile– defines the Ruby environment
docker-compose.yml– defines the app service
pipeline.yml– uploads the pipeline
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)