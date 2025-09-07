Buildkite Ruby Docker Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to test a Ruby project using Docker.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:

How it works

This example:

Uses the Ruby Docker image

Defines a Docker Compose service to run tests

Uses a simple RSpec test suite for demonstration

Key files:

Dockerfile – defines the Ruby environment

– defines the Ruby environment docker-compose.yml – defines the app service

– defines the app service pipeline.yml – uploads the pipeline

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)