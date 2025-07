Buildkite PowerShell Pipeline Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that runs a simple PowerShell script: script.ps1 .

How it works

This example:

Runs script.ps1 as part of the pipeline

as part of the pipeline Prints debug output and an inline image

Uploads a test artifact

Exits cleanly with success ( exit 0 )

PowerShell can be used for many build, deploy, or scripting tasks across Windows, Linux, and macOS agents.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)