Build Hello.Buildkite example NuGet package and publish to Buildkite Package Registries

This Github repo is configured to use Buildkite to build a NuGet packet and publish it to a NuGet registry on Buildkite Package Registries.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.

Buildkite Packages NuGet Example Pipeline

Buildkite Packages NuGet Example ‘Publish NuGet Package’ Log

Buildkite Packages Registry With Published NuGet Package’

Quick Start

Create NuGet registry in Buildkite Package Registries Name the registry: ‘packages-nuget-example-registry’ Change ‘.buildkite/pipeline.yml’ The publish-to-packages plugin ‘registry’ should point to you <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_SLUG>/<YOUR_REGISTRY_SLUG>



- publish-to-packages#v2.2.0: ... registry: "anothertest/packages-nuget-example-registry" <==== CHANGE ...

Add ‘OIDC’ policy to the NuGet registry https://buildkite.com/docs/package-registries/security/oidc



- iss: https://agent.buildkite.com scopes: - read_packages - write_packages claims: organization_slug: equals: anothertest pipeline_slug: in: - packages-nuget-example-pipeline build_branch: matches: - main - feature/*

Details

Main Files

Contains the NuGet package project files that we will build.

README.md This file

Program.cs The program written in C# that we will build

Hello.Buildkite.csproj dotnet build configuration file



’.buildkite/’ Folder

Contains Buildkite setup/configuration to build the project into a NuGet package and publish to Buildkite Package Registries.

docker-compose.yml Since NuGet package build requires ‘dotnet’ we use ‘docker-compose.yml’ so we can pull/instantiate a OCI image with ‘dotnet’ pre-installed The alternative is a build a base image containing ‘dotnet’ that Buildkite agent can use, but this involves setup that cannot be captured in this Github repo

pipeline.yml The file defining the steps in the Buildkite pipeline



References

Buildkite ‘publish to packages’ plugin Plugin Page: https://buildkite.com/resources/plugins/buildkite-plugins/publish-to-packages-buildkite-plugin/ Github Repo: https://github.com/buildkite-plugins/publish-to-packages-buildkite-plugin

Add ‘OIDC’ policy Reference: https://buildkite.com/docs/package-registries/security/oidc



License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)