Build Hello.Buildkite example NuGet package and publish to Buildkite Package Registries
This Github repo is configured to use Buildkite to build a NuGet packet and publish it to a NuGet registry on Buildkite Package Registries.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.
- Buildkite Packages NuGet Example Pipeline
- Buildkite Packages NuGet Example ‘Publish NuGet Package’ Log
- Buildkite Packages Registry With Published NuGet Package’
Quick Start
- Create NuGet registry in Buildkite Package Registries
- Name the registry: ‘packages-nuget-example-registry’
- Change ‘.buildkite/pipeline.yml’
- The
publish-to-packagesplugin ‘registry’ should point to you
<YOUR_ORGANIZATION_SLUG>/<YOUR_REGISTRY_SLUG>
- The
- publish-to-packages#v2.2.0:
...
registry: "anothertest/packages-nuget-example-registry" <==== CHANGE
...
- Add ‘OIDC’ policy to the NuGet registry
- iss: https://agent.buildkite.com
scopes:
- read_packages
- write_packages
claims:
organization_slug:
equals: anothertest
pipeline_slug:
in:
- packages-nuget-example-pipeline
build_branch:
matches:
- main
- feature/*
Details
Main Files
Contains the NuGet package project files that we will build.
- README.md
- This file
- Program.cs
- The program written in C# that we will build
- Hello.Buildkite.csproj
- dotnet build configuration file
’.buildkite/’ Folder
Contains Buildkite setup/configuration to build the project into a NuGet package and publish to Buildkite Package Registries.
- docker-compose.yml
- Since NuGet package build requires ‘dotnet’ we use ‘docker-compose.yml’ so we can pull/instantiate a OCI image with ‘dotnet’ pre-installed
- The alternative is a build a base image containing ‘dotnet’ that Buildkite agent can use, but this involves setup that cannot be captured in this Github repo
- pipeline.yml
- The file defining the steps in the Buildkite pipeline
References
- Buildkite ‘publish to packages’ plugin
- Add ‘OIDC’ policy
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)