  Build & Publish NuGet Package To Buildkite Package Registries

Build Hello.Buildkite example NuGet package and publish to Buildkite Package Registries

This Github repo is configured to use Buildkite to build a NuGet packet and publish it to a NuGet registry on Buildkite Package Registries.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running.

  • Buildkite Packages NuGet Example Pipeline
Screenshot of Buildkite Packages NuGet example pipeline
  • Buildkite Packages NuGet Example ‘Publish NuGet Package’ Log
Screenshot of Buildkite Packages NuGet example 'Publish NuGet Package' log
  • Buildkite Packages Registry With Published NuGet Package’
Screenshot of Buildkite Packages registry with published NuGet package

Quick Start

  • Create NuGet registry in Buildkite Package Registries
    • Name the registry: ‘packages-nuget-example-registry’
      • Change ‘.buildkite/pipeline.yml’
        • The publish-to-packages plugin ‘registry’ should point to you <YOUR_ORGANIZATION_SLUG>/<YOUR_REGISTRY_SLUG>
- publish-to-packages#v2.2.0:
    ...
    registry: "anothertest/packages-nuget-example-registry" <==== CHANGE
    ...
- iss: https://agent.buildkite.com
  scopes:
    - read_packages
    - write_packages
  claims:
    organization_slug:
      equals: anothertest
    pipeline_slug:
      in:
        - packages-nuget-example-pipeline
    build_branch:
      matches:
        - main
        - feature/*

Details

Main Files

Contains the NuGet package project files that we will build.

  • README.md
    • This file
  • Program.cs
    • The program written in C# that we will build
  • Hello.Buildkite.csproj
    • dotnet build configuration file

’.buildkite/’ Folder

Contains Buildkite setup/configuration to build the project into a NuGet package and publish to Buildkite Package Registries.

  • docker-compose.yml
    • Since NuGet package build requires ‘dotnet’ we use ‘docker-compose.yml’ so we can pull/instantiate a OCI image with ‘dotnet’ pre-installed
    • The alternative is a build a base image containing ‘dotnet’ that Buildkite agent can use, but this involves setup that cannot be captured in this Github repo
  • pipeline.yml
    • The file defining the steps in the Buildkite pipeline

References

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)

