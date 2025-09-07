Run Jenkinsfile on Buildkite

Use Jenkinsfile Runner to run a Jenkinsfile on a Buildkite Agent.

This repository is checked out by the Buildkite Agent. It then runs the Jenkinsfile using Jenkinsfile Runner via a Docker image, using the Docker Buildkite Plugin, with the checkout mounted inside.

This example is basic, but illustrates the idea - anything the Jenkinsfile might need could be added to an image atop the Jenkinsfile Runner. Jenkinsfile Runner Image Packs provide some existing examples.

Try it yourself: