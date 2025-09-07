Buildkite Input Step Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to use an Input Step to pause a build and request manual input.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:
The pipeline paused at an input step
The input dialog prompting for a value
The pipeline resuming after the input is submitted
The input value echoed back by the script
How it works
This example:
- Uses an Input Step to ask for a value mid-pipeline.
- Passes that value to a script (choose from
script.shor
script.ps1) that echoes it back.
- Can be extended to support manual approvals, environment switching, or conditional builds.
To switch platforms, edit the step in
.buildkite/pipeline.yml.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)