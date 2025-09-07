Buildkite Input Step Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to use an Input Step to pause a build and request manual input.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:



The pipeline paused at an input step



The input dialog prompting for a value



The pipeline resuming after the input is submitted



The input value echoed back by the script

How it works

This example:

Uses an Input Step to ask for a value mid-pipeline.

Passes that value to a script (choose from script.sh or script.ps1 ) that echoes it back.

or ) that echoes it back. Can be extended to support manual approvals, environment switching, or conditional builds.

To switch platforms, edit the step in .buildkite/pipeline.yml .

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)