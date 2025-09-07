  1. Resources
Buildkite Input Step Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to use an Input Step to pause a build and request manual input.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:


The pipeline paused at an input step


The input dialog prompting for a value


The pipeline resuming after the input is submitted


The input value echoed back by the script

How it works

This example:

  • Uses an Input Step to ask for a value mid-pipeline.
  • Passes that value to a script (choose from script.sh or script.ps1) that echoes it back.
  • Can be extended to support manual approvals, environment switching, or conditional builds.

To switch platforms, edit the step in .buildkite/pipeline.yml.

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)

More examples

:node:

Node.js Docker

Runs tests inside a Docker container using the official Node.js image.

Updated 7/9/2025
41
:python:

Python Docker

Runs Python tests inside a Docker container using uv for dependency management.

Updated 7/9/2025
32
:bash:

Bash

Runs a simple Bash script with artifacts and inline output.

Updated 7/9/2025
23
:rails:

Rails Parallel Docker

Runs parallel tests for a Rails app using Docker and Knapsack.

Updated 7/9/2025
20
🔀

Dynamic Pipeline

Dynamically generates steps using a shell script.

Updated 7/9/2025
18
:python:

Python (pipenv)

Tests a Python project using pipenv for dependency management.

Updated 7/9/2025
15

