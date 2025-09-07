Buildkite Group Step Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that groups steps into two groups, Security Audits and Linting.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:
This example demonstrates how to group steps into logical categories to improve readability in the Buildkite UI.
It includes two groups:
- Security Audits
- Linting
Each group contains one or more steps that run independently or in sequence, grouped under a shared heading in the UI.
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)