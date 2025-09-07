Gradle Buildkite docker-compose example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline for building and testing a multi-project Java application using Gradle and the Docker Compose Buildkite Plugin.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:
How it works
This example:
- Uses Gradle to build and test a multi-project Java application
- Runs inside the official Gradle Docker image via Docker Compose
- Uploads build artifacts to Buildkite
- Works with Gradle 7.6+
- Plays nicely with the Elastic CI Stack for AWS
The Java project comes from Gradle’s db-example-large-multi-project.
Requirements
- A Buildkite agent
- No manual setup required — Gradle, Java, Docker, and Docker Compose are handled in the example pipeline
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)