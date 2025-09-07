Gradle Buildkite docker-compose example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline for building and testing a multi-project Java application using Gradle and the Docker Compose Buildkite Plugin.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:

How it works

This example:

Uses Gradle to build and test a multi-project Java application

Runs inside the official Gradle Docker image via Docker Compose

Uploads build artifacts to Buildkite

Works with Gradle 7.6+

Plays nicely with the Elastic CI Stack for AWS

The Java project comes from Gradle’s db-example-large-multi-project.

Requirements

A Buildkite agent

No manual setup required — Gradle, Java, Docker, and Docker Compose are handled in the example pipeline

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)