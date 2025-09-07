Buildkite Deploy Confirmation Block Step Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that shows how to use a block step to confirm deployments - but only if the date command on the agent returns Friday.

How it works

If the current day is Friday, a block step will appear asking for manual deploy confirmation. The user can choose to:

✅ Confirm deploy Respond: "Yes, I'm sure. If something goes wrong, I'll fix it" → deploy.sh runs normally

❌ Cancel deploy Respond: "Err, nah. I've changed my mind" → deploy.sh still runs but exits with a failure

Block step preview

Here’s what the block step looks like:

✅ Confirming

❌ Cancelling

License

See LICENSE.md (MIT)