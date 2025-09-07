Buildkite Deploy Confirmation Block Step Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that shows how to use a
block step to confirm deployments - but only if the
date command on the agent returns Friday.
How it works
If the current day is Friday, a block step will appear asking for manual deploy confirmation. The user can choose to:
-
✅ Confirm deploy Respond:
"Yes, I'm sure. If something goes wrong, I'll fix it"→
deploy.shruns normally
-
❌ Cancel deploy Respond:
"Err, nah. I've changed my mind"→
deploy.shstill runs but exits with a failure
Block step preview
Here’s what the block step looks like:
✅ Confirming
❌ Cancelling
License
See LICENSE.md (MIT)