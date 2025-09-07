  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Examples
  4. /
  5. Dependent

Buildkite Dependent Pipeline Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that shows how to trigger another pipeline using Trigger Steps.

Test pipeline: runs tests and triggers deployment

Deployment pipeline: triggered by the test pipeline

How it works

This example consists of two separate pipelines:

  • The Test pipeline runs tests and then uses a trigger step to trigger the deployment pipeline.
  • The Deployment pipeline runs independently and can also be triggered manually.

Each pipeline has its own pipeline.yml:

  • .buildkite/pipeline.yml — defines the test pipeline, including the trigger step
  • .buildkite/pipeline.deploy.yml — defines the deployment pipeline

Setup

  1. Create the test pipeline Uploads .buildkite/pipeline.yml and triggers the deploy pipeline when tests pass:

  2. Create the deployment pipeline Runs independently or when triggered by the test pipeline:

  3. Trigger a build on the test pipeline to see it in action!

License

See LICENSE (MIT)

More examples

:node:

Node.js Docker

Runs tests inside a Docker container using the official Node.js image.

Updated 7/9/2025
41
:python:

Python Docker

Runs Python tests inside a Docker container using uv for dependency management.

Updated 7/9/2025
32
:bash:

Bash

Runs a simple Bash script with artifacts and inline output.

Updated 7/9/2025
23
:rails:

Rails Parallel Docker

Runs parallel tests for a Rails app using Docker and Knapsack.

Updated 7/9/2025
20
🔀

Dynamic Pipeline

Dynamically generates steps using a shell script.

Updated 7/9/2025
18
:python:

Python (pipenv)

Tests a Python project using pipenv for dependency management.

Updated 7/9/2025
15

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Migration Services
  9. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025