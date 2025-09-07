Buildkite Dependent Pipeline Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that shows how to trigger another pipeline using Trigger Steps.

Test pipeline: runs tests and triggers deployment

Deployment pipeline: triggered by the test pipeline

How it works

This example consists of two separate pipelines:

runs tests and then uses a trigger step to trigger the deployment pipeline. The Deployment pipeline runs independently and can also be triggered manually.

Each pipeline has its own pipeline.yml :

.buildkite/pipeline.yml — defines the test pipeline, including the trigger step

— defines the test pipeline, including the trigger step .buildkite/pipeline.deploy.yml — defines the deployment pipeline

Setup

Create the test pipeline Uploads .buildkite/pipeline.yml and triggers the deploy pipeline when tests pass: Create the deployment pipeline Runs independently or when triggered by the test pipeline: Trigger a build on the test pipeline to see it in action!

License

See LICENSE (MIT)