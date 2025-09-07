Buildkite Dependent Pipeline Example
This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that shows how to trigger another pipeline using Trigger Steps.
- Test pipeline — runs tests and triggers the deployment
- Deployment pipeline — triggered by the test pipeline
Test pipeline: runs tests and triggers deployment
Deployment pipeline: triggered by the test pipeline
How it works
This example consists of two separate pipelines:
- The Test pipeline runs tests and then uses a trigger step to trigger the deployment pipeline.
- The Deployment pipeline runs independently and can also be triggered manually.
Each pipeline has its own
pipeline.yml:
.buildkite/pipeline.yml— defines the test pipeline, including the trigger step
.buildkite/pipeline.deploy.yml— defines the deployment pipeline
Setup
-
Create the test pipeline Uploads
.buildkite/pipeline.ymland triggers the deploy pipeline when tests pass:
-
Create the deployment pipeline Runs independently or when triggered by the test pipeline:
-
Trigger a build on the test pipeline to see it in action!
License
See LICENSE (MIT)