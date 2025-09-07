Buildkite C++ CMake Example
This repository demonstrates a Buildkite pipeline that builds and tests a simple C++ project using CMake.
See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:
How it works
This example:
- Builds a simple C++ app using
CMakeLists.txtand a basic
main.cppfile
- Defines a test in
test/test_hello.cpp, run using CTest
- Uses a
.buildkite/pipeline.ymlto run:
cmake -S . -B build
cmake --build build
ctest --test-dir build --verbose
-
- Runs on a Buildkite-hosted agent with CMake and a C++ compiler preinstalled - no Docker setup needed 🎉
Requirements
-
A Buildkite agent with:
cmake
make
- A C++ compiler like
g++or
clang++
(This example uses a Buildkite-hosted agent image (Linux) with all required tools preinstalled - no extra setup needed!)
-
💡 The default agent queue is set in the Buildkite Pipeline Settings → Steps UI, so there’s no need to specify it inside the
.buildkite/pipeline.ymlfile.
License
See LICENSE (MIT)