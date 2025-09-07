Buildkite C++ CMake Example

This repository demonstrates a Buildkite pipeline that builds and tests a simple C++ project using CMake.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:

How it works

This example:

Builds a simple C++ app using CMakeLists.txt and a basic main.cpp file

and a basic file Defines a test in test/test_hello.cpp , run using CTest

, run using CTest Uses a .buildkite/pipeline.yml to run: cmake -S . -B build cmake --build build ctest --test-dir build --verbose

to run: Runs on a Buildkite-hosted agent with CMake and a C++ compiler preinstalled - no Docker setup needed 🎉

Requirements

A Buildkite agent with: cmake make A C++ compiler like g++ or clang++ (This example uses a Buildkite-hosted agent image (Linux) with all required tools preinstalled - no extra setup needed!)



💡 The default agent queue is set in the Buildkite Pipeline Settings → Steps UI, so there’s no need to specify it inside the .buildkite/pipeline.yml file.

License

See LICENSE (MIT)